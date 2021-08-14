5 reasons why a potential GTA trilogy remaster is an excellent idea

If the rumors surrounding GTA trilogy remasters are true, then it is an excellent idea on the part of Rockstar Games.

There's more to Rockstar releasing the GTA trilogy remaster than just for wish fulfillment. GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are all legendary games in their own right, and they still have a loyal fanbase to this day.

However, a GTA trilogy remaster would have some legitimate benefits that could entice players to buy it.

Better graphics and more features are obvious reasons, but introducing a new generation of gamers to these great titles is another good one. Of course, all of this banks on some supposedly credible leaks being true, but there's nothing wrong with discussing hypotheticals here.

Five reasons why a GTA trilogy remaster is an excellent idea

5) It's a break from GTA 5 & GTA Online

GTA Online is fun, but it's nice to give other GTA games some attention (Image via Rockstar Games)

Both GTA 5 and Online are terrific games, but they have been the only GTA games for almost a decade now. Fans of the older games have been sitting on their laurels, especially if they don't like the modern games.

With no news of GTA 6 on the horizon, it just seemed like a stale era for the GTA series. Fortunately, remastering a popular GTA trilogy gives gamers that fresh breath of air they've been looking for for a while.

4) Introduces a new generation of gamers to these classic games

Not many young GTA 5 fans would've checked out GTA 3 (Image via LibertyCity.net)

Young gamers can always check out old games, but that doesn't mean that they will. Ports of old games don't appeal to everybody, especially when the game's graphics aren't impressive by modern standards.

That's before even getting to the lack of quality of life features or other updates that make modern GTA games more appealing to kids. However, a potential GTA trilogy remaster could fix some of those issues.

3) Gives the old games better graphics

Better graphics can go a long way in making this remaster look better (Image via LibertyCity.net)

Sure, some gamers like to use mods that make their classic GTA games look more modernized. However, not everybody does, especially on consoles. That's part of the reason why a game's innate graphics matter so much.

Based on recent rumors, it would appear as though the trilogy remaster would have much better graphics compared to the games it's based on. Graphics might not be everything in a game, but it's still a useful aspect to focus on.

2) New features could be added to the trilogy

Imagine Tommy swimming (Image via Vučko100)

Minor quality of life features and other updates could help streamline the classic GTA trilogy for a more modern audience. However, that would also mean old-school fans get to enjoy these classic games with more convenience.

Any new features wouldn't necessarily change the core gameplay of these games, but they could make them more enjoyable. Even if it's something as minor as swimming in the GTA Vice City remaster, then that would be good enough.

1) It's a bundle of three legendary games

GTA San Andreas, by itself, is one of the greatest games ever made. Add in GTA Vice City and GTA 3, and it becomes evident that it's a steal as far as trilogies go. Improving just one game would be insane to think about, so doing it for three games is a dream come true for some fans.

Both new and old fans alike could enjoy this GTA trilogy remaster. It would be incredibly convenient for fans to have access to all three games at once, which is a terrific feature in and of itself.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

