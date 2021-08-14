5 interesting tidbits about the recent GTA trilogy remaster rumor

Recent rumors about a GTA trilogy remaster have sparked an interesting debate regarding Rockstar Games' future developments.

When there's smoke, there's usually a fire. Take-Two has aggressively taken down several old-school GTA mods, which has added a little bit of credibility to recent rumors about a GTA trilogy remaster.

Particularly, there's a rumor about a remaster for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. All of which are supposedly under development as of right now.

Naturally, this means that there are some interesting tidbits that classic GTA fans would love to hear about. However, these are all strictly rumors so it's always possible that they don't pan out.

Having said that, it's not like there is any news on GTA 6 coming out anytime soon, so it wouldn't hurt to indulge in a discussion about a trilogy remaster.

Five interesting ideas concerning the recent GTA trilogy remaster rumor

5) The trilogy are the three main GTA games on the PS2

Three different legendary games could be remastered soon (Image via Scoop Blogs)

If the rumors are to be believed, then the trilogy remaster involves GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. Surprisingly, all three games will be bundled together for a digital download.

Interestingly, these games aren't being sold separately. However, Rockstar did say that they had a big surprise for GTA 3's 20th anniversary, and a GTA trilogy remaster would certainly fit the bill.

4) Rockstar Dundee is working on the game

Rockstar Dundee could prove their worth if the remasters are a success (Image via NickPlaysGames)

Apparently, Rockstar Dundee is one of the major studios that are working on the GTA trilogy remaster. It is a Scottish-based company and was formally known as Ruffian Games Limited. It became Rockstar Dundee in 2020 with its most notable game being Crackdown 2.

It will be interesting to see if the company's up to the task of recreating the feeling of old GTA games in the new remaster. It is also involved in helping Rockstar Games port GTA 5 to the next-gen consoles.

3) The trilogy remaster will be similar to their PS2 counterparts

It will be different graphically, but the core gameplay will be familiar (Image via PlayStation Blog)

More specifically, the trilogy remasters' core gameplay will supposedly resemble their counterparts on the PS2. This means that the core gameplay that fans know and love about these old classic games won't deviate too much in the remaster.

This doesn't mean that there won't be new features. In the remastered versions, general gameplay should resemble the PS2 era of games more so than what fans have seen from the HD universe of late.

2) Updated UI

It's unknown what exactly an updated UI would look like (Image via Patrick Brown)

Remasters tend to change a thing or two from the original game. The GTA trilogy remaster appears to be no different as it will have an updated UI. It's a vague rumor, but all that's known is that it will retain the classic charm fans know and love.

Nothing about the gameplay was leaked, although it is worth noting that its graphics will be a blend of both old and new alike. Sadly, no visual leaks exist to showcase exactly what this mix looks like.

1) Release date and platforms

These aren't the only consoles apparently (Image via AZ Recom)

Apparently, the remasters for GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas will be released sometime in October or November (which won't be too far off from GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced edition). However, the surprising part is the sheer number of consoles that these games will be available on.

Mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, the Nintendo Switch, Stadia, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X|S are a lot of platforms for titles that haven't even been announced yet.

