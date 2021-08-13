GTA San Andreas, Vice City & GTA 3 remastered versions will arrive with GTA 5-like graphics

Over the last few years, reports have surfaced suggesting that Rockstar Games has been working on remastered versions of older GTA titles. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X came out last year and rumors started swirling around Twitter and Reddit suggesting that Rockstar Games is working on PS2 era GTA titles. According to recent reports, a remastered version of GTA 3, GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City will hit the virtual shelves later this year.

Even though GTA 5 is one of the most successful entries in the long-running franchise, the older titles with a heavy storyline and cartoonish vibe have a unique charm.

It is therefore possible that GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas will roll out with modern-day graphics but will retain their classic playstyle.

When will the remastered versions of older GTA titles come out?

If recent reports are to be believed, the remastered versions are in their final stages of development, implying that they could be released later this year.

A GTA San Andreas remaster will release sooner rather than later (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Dundee is believed to be behind the development of these titles as Rockstar Games has its hands full with GTA 6 and an expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5 for the new-gen consoles (Dundee is helping Rockstar with this as well).

It is possible that the remastered versions of the older titles could hit stores before the expanded edition of GTA 5 does.

As mentioned earlier, remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas will be an amalgamation of "new and old" graphics, helping the titles retain their PS2 era style while demonstrating a modern touch.

Rockstar Games removing popular map mods

Over the last few months, GTA Online players have reported that the devs have removed popular map mods centered around Vice City and San Andreas, which more or less confirmed that remastered versions of the aforementioned titles are in development.

Several popular map mods have been removed over the last few months (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is possible that the date of release might be pushed depending on how far Rockstar Games is in the process of development. More importantly, it is possible that the remastered titles will be available across different platforms, even on Nintendo Switch.

