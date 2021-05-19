GTA 3 remaster/remake might potentially be in store, according to Take-Two's report

These are exciting times for GTA fans as major announcements and news came from Rockstar Games as they announced their plans for the rest of the year.

So far, Rockstar has confirmed that a new summer update will be going live in the coming months for GTA Online and will include new mission types, new vehicles, car meets, and much more.

For the time being, GTA Online will also receive new race types as early as next week. Yet, potentially the biggest of all surprises is one that Rockstar is holding close to their chest at the moment.

The Rockstar Newswire post detailed "fun surprises" for GTA 3's 20th Anniversary come October 22, 2021. While some of those "surprises" will be exclusive to GTA Online, many are hopeful that Rockstar might just bless the community with a remake/remaster.

Take-Two's full-year financial results give hope for a GTA 3 Remaster/Remake

New Iterations of Previously Released Titles

The report went over Take-Two Interactive's, Rockstar's parent company, plans for the future, with immersive core releases lined up for 2021. With Rockstar's hands full with GTA 5's next-gen version come November 11, 2021, a sequel is ruled out of the realm of possibility.

The part that really caught the fans' attention was Take-Two's plans for releasing "New Iterations of Previously Released Titles." While it could mean any number of games, given how massive Take-Two's catalog is, fans are hopeful that it could also include GTA 3.

This, in combination with Rockstar's promise of "fun surprises" for the game's 20th Anniversary, is quite promising news for GTA fans. With six such titles planned, fans might be seeing new iterations of games they have loved in the past.

Rumors and whispers of remakes such as GTA 3 and Bioshock have been making the rounds on the internet, and now they have even more information to work with. Other major takeaways from the report included Take-Two's plans to release 60 titles from now through 2024.

This will include titles from Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, as well as indie developers like Moon Studios.