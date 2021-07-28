Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas remaster makes it look better than GTA 5

GTA San Andreas hit the shelves in 2004 but is considered to be way ahead of its time. The storyline, characters, and missions left players on tenterhooks for the title's duration, and the ending was a rather sad affair.

San Andreas is also considered to be the biggest title in the franchise with over 100 primary missions, some of which are extremely annoying and difficult to pull off.

Honest patrons of the franchise have spent countless hours grinding and some have even completed the title more than twice. However, the mechanics of the newer titles, including new weapons, new vehicles, and better graphics make them an obvious pick for players.

Even though San Andreas is a force to be reckoned with, players would side with GTA 5 for its modern mechanics and graphics.

To combat this, a YouTuber made things extremely interesting by comparing the 2004 title with a remastered version of the same, and it looks absolutely stunning.

YouTuber compares GTA San Andreas with a remastred version

C.J. has always been a notorious character. However, looking at an HD version of him makes him look even more intimidating.

Not only does the remastered version comprise of new vehicles and weapons, but it also enhances the vehicles and weapons that players associate with GTA San Andreas.

The remastered version also features new vehicles (Image via INTER YouTube)

The remastered version emphasizes the same POI's but they look more vibrant than ever, thanks to better graphics. It's safe to say that the remastered version looks exactly like GTA 5, just in a different city.

Players have been requesting for a remastered version of GTA Vice City and San Andreas for a while now. Rockstar Games can perhaps take a few pointers from the video if they're not working on them already.

On the flip side, while the remastered version does look extremely pleasing, it takes away the innocence the title had.

The streets and the background looks extremely vibrant in the remastered version (Image via INTER YouTube)

Both San Andreas and Vice City had a cartoonish vibe which was fun and exhilarating at the same time. Plus, the faults in graphics represent a time players associate with so fondly.

The journey from GTA San Andreas to GTA 5 has been astonishing. Both titles have their own perks and while the remastered version looks extremely scrumptious, San Andreas was special in its own unique ways.

Edited by Ashish Yadav