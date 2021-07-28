5 best weapons in GTA Online (2021)

Every title in the GTA franchise has been extremely fun. While the missions have been exhilarating, it is important to note that progress in the game isn't possible without a magnificent collection of weapons.

GTA Online has multiple ways to unlock new weapons. Almost every weapon in the game is available at the Ammu-Nation gun store. Some can be unlocked after completing challenges but most require players to rank up in the game.

Naturally, each weapon has its perks. Micro SMG has been a part of the GTA franchise for a long time now. It initially started off with 16 rounds, but an upgrade makes it possible for the weapon to hold 30 rounds. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most reliable weapons in the game and can also be used while driving.

On the flip side, the Heavy Sniper is one of the finest weapons for long-range shots and a single shot (if the accuracy is good) can take down enemies, making it a lethal addition to a player's arsenal.

This article will throw more light on the best weapons in GTA Online right now.

What weapons are trending in GTA Online right now?

#5 - Heavy Revolver MK II

Easily one of the finest pistols in the game, it is also the most reliable as it deals great damage.

The weapon was introduced in GTA Online as part of the Doomsday Heist update. It costs an astounding $99,000 but players suggest that the pistol is worth every penny and serves as a great addition to their arsenal.

One of the most powerful pistols in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

It does better when compared to the regular Heavy Revolver and is able to shoot faster as well. Interestingly, this weapon utilizes different types of ammo, including incendiary rounds, tracer rounds and hollow-point rounds among others.

#4 - Special Carbine

This weapon is available in the game for $14,750. It deals great damage and has better accuracy than any other weapon in this class.

Advanced Rifle came pretty close to making this list as it's a powerful weapon for the price that it's available for in GTA Online.

The Special Carbine is a better choice in terms of accuracy (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's another reliable weapon that several GTA players like using. Sadly, even upgrading the weapon doesn't improve its accuracy.

For the same reason, the Special Carbine is a better choice even if the players are involved in a run-and-gun situation in the streets of Los Santos.

#3 - Combat MG MK II

It is one of the deadliest weapons in the game and comes with a hefty price tag. It was introduced via the Gunrunning update and costs a staggering $119,000 as a conversion in the Weapon Workshop in GTA Online.

This weapon can easily hold 200 rounds (Image via Rockstar Games)

The weapon has an ammo capacity of 100 rounds, or 200 if the magazine is upgraded.

It can easily take out everything in its path. The number of rounds is definitely the highlight of this weapon. Once equipped, players don't have to worry about reloading.

#2 - Heavy Sniper MK II

The Heavy Sniper is available in GTA Online for $165,375. This is a weapon players can opt for if they want to eliminate enemies located at a distance from themselves.

This weapon also comes in handy during stealth missions where players can simply take the target out from a distance without being noticed.

The Heavy Sniper deals great damage at long range (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players can upgrade this weapon to make it even more powerful. Super explosive ammo adds a lot more power behind every shot. However, using specialized ammo reduces the mag capacity to four rounds. But that isn't really a problem with this weapon.

#1 - Pump Shotgun MK II

This is another weapon that was added to the game during the Doomsday Heist update. It costs $82,500 in the Weapon Workshop as a conversion and is much more powerful than the default shotgun in GTA Online.

The Pump Shotgun is more powerful than the default shotgun (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pump Shotgun is extremely powerful and reliable, and upgrading it can make it an even greater force to be reckoned with. It can be loaded with explosive ammo, which makes it difficult for the enemies to counter. Aside from explosive ammo, this weapon can use several other types of ammo as well.

Edited by Sabine Algur