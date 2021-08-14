5 quality of life features that would be nice to see in a GTA San Andreas remaster

If rumors about a GTA San Andreas remaster are true, then it would be delightful if some new quality of life features were added to the game.

The main thing that could help separate a GTA San Andreas remaster from the original is if the former had several useful quality of life features. Remasters tend to improve upon the original game, and adding quality of life features is a good way to do so without hurting its integrity.

It's not currently confirmed that a GTA San Andreas remaster is underway, but there's always the possibility that the rumors could be true. Several features could differentiate the remaster from the original, but quality of life updates are easier to talk about.

They would make some parts of the game far more convenient in a remaster, especially for a new generation of players.

Five quality of life features that a GTA San Andreas remaster should have

5) The ability to see what day it is

Normally, seeing the day of the week isn't a useful quality of life feature in a GTA game. However, in GTA San Andreas, there are a few instances which require players to know what day it is.

The most obvious example is the Blackfield Stadium. There are two events: Kickstart and Dirt Track. The former only occurs on Monday and Wednesday, while the latter takes place on the remaining days of the week.

It's a small quality of life feature, but it would make competing in those events easier for the average player if it was present in a GTA San Andreas remaster.

4) Fast travel

Taxi Rides became even more convenient in GTA 4 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Modern GTA games allow the player to hitch a ride with a taxi to get from one location to another quickly. Funnily enough, the original GTA San Andreas has a fast travel method via the airports, but it wasn't as convenient as using a taxi.

The main benefit to this quality of life feature is that it would allow players to get from one area to another much quicker than usual. GTA San Andreas has a big world, so it can be tiring for some players to get from one location to another several times in a single session.

Plus, this one feature would separate the original from the remaster in a significant way.

3) Autosave

Going to a save point all the time in GTA San Andreas can be inconvenient at times (Image via GTA Wiki)

There aren't too many things more frustrating than losing one's progress due to unforeseen events. Fortunately, autosaves are an incredible quality of life feature that helps players preserve progress if an unfortunate incident occurs.

It's not a groundbreaking quality of life feature by any means, but it's a common one in most games today. It's not obtrusive, and there's usually an option to turn it off in case some players find it cumbersome.

It usually doesn't hurt to have autosave. A remastered GTA San Andreas would benefit greatly from it (particularly if it were optional).

2) GPS

The red target already exists, but the GPS function isn't normally present (Image via GTA Inside)

One of the most useful features in the HD universe is the ability to use GPS. GPS became widely available in 1993, a year after GTA San Andreas took place. However, it's not like Rockstar hasn't bent the rules before (this is a game with a jetpack, after all).

GTA San Andreas is a massive game, so having this feature would be beneficial for a remaster. It's an amazing quality of life update that helps casual players navigate through the large game world rather efficiently.

It might not be a realistic quality of life feature for the time period GTA San Andreas is set in, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't exist in a remaster.

1) Being able to retry a mission much faster

Failing a mission can be tedious in GTA San Andreas (Image via AxorbAxorb)

Failing a mission over and over again can get tedious for a player. Particularly because they have to go back to the mission marker every time they fail. This wastes a lot of time, which is something that fortunately doesn't happen in modern GTA games.

Nowadays, failing a mission just shows the mission failed text, along with an option to retry it. GTA San Andreas has some notorious missions, so it would be a good quality of life update for a remaster to avoid the unnecessary time sink of restarting a mission over and over again.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

