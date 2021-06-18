Top 5 GTA games based on quality of characters

Some GTA games handle characterization a lot better than others, and it's reflected in the quality of the characters found in them.

Character quality is subjective, but generally speaking, the more memorable and liked a character is, the more indicative it is of how high quality their games are. This list is based on the entire cast of their respective Grand Theft Auto games, so great characters can carry bad casts and vice versa.

All the entries below have terrific casts, especially since most GTA games have a great cast of characters. However, some are better than others in characterization and memorability, which are the main factors for this listicle.

The five best GTA games when it comes to the quality of their characters

5) GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony

Yusuf Amir is a highly memorable character (Image via Rockstar Games)

Technically speaking, The Ballad of Gay Tony is a separate title from GTA 4. That said, it shares many characters with that game as it takes place at the same time, thus making this entry more about the unique characters that show up in the game rather than every single character who shows up.

As the name suggests, Tony Prince is a fundamental character in the plot, making him a likable and interesting character all the better. Sometimes, other GTA titles can have an incredibly annoying character that takes away too much from the game if they're seen too much.

Unlike the rest of GTA 4, The Ballad of Gay Tony has more classic GTA-esque characters like Yusuf Amir, representing the extravagant lifestyle perfect for a title like The Ballad of Gay Tony. The main shame is that this game's character cast is relatively small compared to other GTA titles.

4) GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City's cast (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City was an early GTA title, so its characterization is quite simple compared to later titles in the series. That said, some characters like Lance Vance and Tommy Vercetti immediately stand out thanks to the chemistry they show.

This game also has a diverse cast of characters from all walks of life. Considering other GTA titles tend to only focus on a single group of people, it's pretty neat seeing how GTA Vice City was ahead of its time in this regard.

Readers should note that the female cast of GTA Vice City is significantly weaker than the following three entries, which does hamper its overall position on this list.

3) GTA 5

Three memorable protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

Practically every GTA fan can name a character like Trevor Philips, which only shows how much of an impression such a character left on the playerbase. Of course, the other two protagonists are also highly memorable, allowing them to cover for the forgettable antagonists found in GTA 5 (compared to the rest of the series).

Add in other great characters like Lamar Davis, who adds a lot to Franklin's story, or the numerous strangers and freaks. It becomes readily apparent that GTA 5's overall cast is exceptionally well-rounded in terms of bringing anything and everything to the game.

It has several highs and lows when it comes to characterization. Some characters feel like one-note parodies, and others feel like genuinely flawed human beings, but there's always a character out there for somebody.

2) GTA 4

Some GTA 4 characters (Image via Rockstar Games)

When it comes to realistic portrayals of characters in the franchise, GTA 4 does arguably the best job out of any title. No major character feels like a one-trick pony, often making the entire game feel more alive and realistic as a result.

GTA 4 also has the luxury of showing off different character types that the past GTA games couldn't do, such as having prominent female characters that aren't simply sex workers.

It should be stated that not every GTA fan likes the more realistic approach GTA 4 took, often preferring the wackier and more zany characters found in other titles.

1) GTA San Andreas

If Carl Johnson is one of the most iconic video game protagonists of all time and Big Smoke is one of the most memorable GTA villains of all time, then it's only logical to assume that GTA San Andreas has quite the character cast.

Of course, many of the side characters are terrific in their roles. Ryder, Mike Toreno, and The Truth are all examples of entertaining characters that players are likely to remember long after playing GTA San Andreas. Fans can add other major characters like Officer Tenpenny and Wu Zi Mu to round out the already star-studded cast.

Of course, GTA San Andreas also has its fair share of annoying characters, like OG Loc and Zero. All the different personalities and how every character flows together is just one reason why GTA San Andreas is such a great game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

