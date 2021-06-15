Top 5 GTA 5 RP characters to follow in 2021

Before GTA Online rose to the podium of success, amassing millions of fans across the globe, GTA 5 RP, made by Twitch and YouTube streamers, enjoyed the light of stardom.

Even though the popularity of the multiplayer game has somewhat eclipsed GTA 5 RP's exclusivity, it's still loved and regularly streamed by fans all over the world.

GTA 5 RP is insanely engaging both for gamers and streamers alike. With the rise of Twitch stars like Sykkuno, it has seen massive success over the years and continues to attract Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts from all over the world.

Here, we talk about 5 great GTA 5 RP characters that players can follow in 2021.

5 best GTA 5 RP characters players can follow in 2021

5) Irwin Dundee

GTA 5 RP simply wouldn't have been complete without Irwin Dundee's quirky ways and Aussie obsessions.

Created by Whippy, Irwin Dundee is one of the most interesting roleplay characters in GTA 5 RP.

Irwin has no idea how he ended up in Los Santos. All he remembers is that he had a fight with his wife, Brenda, over the upbringing of their son. His last memory of the night was of him going to a pub to split "stubbies" with his brother, Dazza Dundee. And then, bang! The drug addict found himself in the land of opportunities.

4) Yuno Sykk

Sykkuno seems to have taken inspiration from Michael De Santa when bringing Yuno Sykk to life. The criminal prodigy may not be as philosophical as Michael but he definitely takes after him in his ideologies. Despite having multiple well-paid jobs all over the city (that he doesn't go to), Yuko Sykk takes on risky jobs just to feel alive. Crime, for him, is an adventure, something he can't live happily without. Definitely one of the best GTA 5 RP characters to follow in 2021.

3) Kyle Pred

Cops play an important role in GTA 5 RP. They may be a nuisance, but in GTA 5 RP they make for some pretty likeable fellows. Kyle Pred, created by Kyle, one of the most popular Twitch streamers, is another great GTA 5 RP character players can follow in 2021. Sure, he takes on a controversial role, but isn't that what GTA 5 RP is all about?

2) Carmella Corset

GTA 5 RP takes care of the misrepresentation of women in the GTA series. Carmella Corset, created by Carmen, is a terrific woman who proves to be just as competent in the underworld as her male contenders.

Moreover, as a self-proclaimed "Bimbo," Carmella Corset digs deep into the social aspects of roleplaying, something players won't find in other characters.

1) Jean Paul

GTA 5 RP wasn't exactly created for drama but when there is a solitude-loving lone wolf, there is controversy. Considering what Grand Theft Auto stands for, it's not really something players dislike. On the contrary, Jean Paul knows how to prevent something exciting from turning into a dreary succession of mundane scenes.

Edited by Gautham Balaji