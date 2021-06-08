5 most popular GTA 5 streamers on Twitch in June 2021

GTA 5 is the most popular game on Twitch currently thanks to GTA 5 RP, which has revitalized the 7-year-old game.

Roleplaying is the new major trend in video game streaming, because the FiveM mod for GTA 5 has led to a number of isolated servers popping up with the intent of roleplaying the game. Players in GTA 5 RP can create a character on one of these specialized servers and have to stay in-character convincingly in the game world. The servers follow strict rules for serious roleplaying, with many streamers getting bans for breaking them.

While NoPixel is still the most popular English speaking server, the top spots have been taken by Hispanic servers from Spain and Brazil. Here are the most popular GTA 5 RP streamers on Twitch right now:

5 most popular GTA streamers on Twitch in June 2021

5) Sykkuno

The only English-speaking streamer on this list, Sykkuno has seen his popularity grow exponentially since he started streaming Among Us in 2020. With 3.5 million followers, he is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and has had an average of 41,131 viewers on his GTA 5 streams this month. His character Yuno Sykk quickly became a fan favorite upon joining the NoPixel GTA 5 RP server.

Yuno was recognizable for the same reasons that Sykkuno became popular. His calm and laidback demeanor along with his polite mannerisms made him one of the most unique criminals on the server. Sykkuno recently announced that he would be leaving the GTA 5 RP NoPixel server, and move over to other games like Minecraft.

4) Elraenn

The Turkish streamer Elraenn, whose real name is Tuğkan Gönültaş, is extremely popular on Twitch, with around 2.3 million followers on the platform. He plays on his own server, EightbornV RP, which is a GTA 5 RP server based in Turkey. Elraenn has had an average of 45,218 viewers on his channel this month, and is in 4th position in terms of popularity.

3) LITKillah

Mauro Román Monzón, better known by his artistic name Lit Killah, is an Argentine rapper and Latin trap singer. He took to GTA 5 RP on Twitch and has been immensely popular on the Spanish server Marbella Vice. This GTA 5 RP server was created in April 2021, and it has become one of the most popular Spanish servers. Lit Killah has around 1.7 million followers on Twitch, and he had an average of 59,345 viewers in July.

2) loud_coringa

GTA Online is an extremely popular game in Brazil, and quite naturally, GTA 5 RP's popularity has caught on with Brazilian streamers as well. LOUD is one of the largest esports organizations in Brazil, and they have their own GTA 5 RP server called Cidade Alta. Popular Free Fire streamer and LOUD member Coringa has around 2 million followers on Twitch, and his GTA 5 videos had an average of 70,764 viewers.

1) auronplay

Raúl Álvarez Genes, better known by his Twitch name auronplay, is a Spanish streamer with over 8.8 million followers. He started his YouTube career in 2006, making him one of the oldest YouTubers who is still active.

He plays GTA 5 RP on Marbella Vice, with his Mafiosi character Toni Gambino. He used to play as Gustabo García in the SpainRP server, but it is unlikely to find him there now. Auron had an average viewer count of 107,677 in June, making him the most popular GTA streamer this month.

Also Read: Top 5 GTA 5 mods used by Typical Gamer

Edited by Gautham Balaji