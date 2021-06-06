xQc and Valkyrae have a message for Sykkuno on his birthday

Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Felix “xQc” Lengyel both had unique messages for Thomas “Sykkuno” on his birthday recently.
Sykkuno celebrated his 29th birthday on June 4th. A range of internet personalities woshed him, including Valkyrae and xQc, who had special messages for Sykkuno on the occasion.
On the other hand, other content creators such as Corpse Husband, YouTuber Karl Jacobs, Sean “Jacksepticeye” Mcloughlin, CodeMiko, Wendy “Natsumii,” Ashley “BrookeAb” Bond and Celine “Starsmitten” Mitten also wished him. While xQc sent Sykkuno a video, Valkyrae “drew” a picture for him as a birthday gift.
Sykkuno receives special “gifts” from Valkyrae and xQc on his 29th birthday
Sykkuno posted the following tweet on his 29th birthday. A range of content creators/internet personalities replied to the post wishing him. Karl Jacobs claimed that it was his birthday as well, as Valkyrae called Sykkuno her “maturity twin.”
Other internet personalities such as Natsumii, BrookeAB and CodeMiko, who had previously admitted to having a crush on Sykkuno, also wished him on his birthday. Apart from the internet personalities in question, the official Twitter accounts of “YouTube Gaming” and the "Microsoft Store” also wished Sykkuno on his birthday.
Regardless, xQc sent him the following video:
“Hey Sykkuno, happy birthday man! I’ll be having a good time dude, just kidding dude. I’m back from RP.”
Sykkuno burst into laughter when he heard xQc referencing his recent permanent ban from NoPixel’s GTA RP server. He seemed grateful for xQc’s birthday wish, and also received a “picture” from Valkyrae on the occasion. She drew an Among Us-inspired picture on Microsoft Paint for Sykkuno.
Valkyrae later posted the picture on Sykkuno’ Twitter wall. She can also be heard telling her viewers that “it is the effort that matters,” and that she is not a “professional.” Regardless, Sykkuno thanked everyone for their birthday wishes and appeared quite grateful during a recent live stream.
The video above can be watched to get more information about his response.