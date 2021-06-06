xQc and Valkyrae have a message for Sykkuno on his birthday

Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Felix “xQc” Lengyel both had unique messages for Thomas “Sykkuno” on his birthday recently.

Sykkuno celebrated his 29th birthday on June 4th. A range of internet personalities woshed him, including Valkyrae and xQc, who had special messages for Sykkuno on the occasion.

On the other hand, other content creators such as Corpse Husband, YouTuber Karl Jacobs, Sean “Jacksepticeye” Mcloughlin, CodeMiko, Wendy “Natsumii,” Ashley “BrookeAb” Bond and Celine “Starsmitten” Mitten also wished him. While xQc sent Sykkuno a video, Valkyrae “drew” a picture for him as a birthday gift.

Sykkuno receives special “gifts” from Valkyrae and xQc on his 29th birthday

Sykkuno posted the following tweet on his 29th birthday. A range of content creators/internet personalities replied to the post wishing him. Karl Jacobs claimed that it was his birthday as well, as Valkyrae called Sykkuno her “maturity twin.”

Happiest burf maturity twin 🎉 — rae (@Valkyrae) June 4, 2021

Happy birthday Sykkuno!! I miss you dearly — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) June 4, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🖤🌱 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) June 4, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SYKKUNO!!! — Quackity (@Quackity) June 4, 2021

Happy birthday!🎂 — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) June 4, 2021

Happy Birthday man 🥳 — Zack (@Asmongold) June 4, 2021

Happy birthday :] it’s also my birthday sykkuno happy birthday dude :] — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) June 4, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SYKKUNOOO WOOOOOOOOOO 🥳 — Timmy (@iiTzTimmy) June 4, 2021

Happiest Birthday to one of the happiest souls I’ve ever met @Sykkuno 💚✨ — BretmanRock’s Year (@bretmanrock) June 2, 2021

Other internet personalities such as Natsumii, BrookeAB and CodeMiko, who had previously admitted to having a crush on Sykkuno, also wished him on his birthday. Apart from the internet personalities in question, the official Twitter accounts of “YouTube Gaming” and the "Microsoft Store” also wished Sykkuno on his birthday.

Happy birthday Sykkuno! 🥳 — Microsoft Store (@MicrosoftStore) June 4, 2021

Happy B day :DD — Tubbo (@TubboLive) June 4, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SYKKUNO! things get better with age! except your hips and back — Miko (@thecodemiko) June 4, 2021

Happy birth sykkuno !!!!! — Wendy (@Natsumiii) June 4, 2021

Happy birthday sykkuno, you aight 🥳 — yvonne 🌈🎀 (@yvonnie) June 4, 2021

HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY SYKKUNO!!!! HOPE YOUR DAY IS AS WONDERFUL AS YOU ARE 🥳 — brooke ♡ (@brookeab) June 4, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! — ⊹ celine 🏳️‍🌈 (@starsmitten_) June 4, 2021

Happy birthday!! if we get married RIGHT NOW we'll also celebrate our anniversary in a year!! — Liquid Mendo (@Mendo) June 4, 2021

Regardless, xQc sent him the following video:

“Hey Sykkuno, happy birthday man! I’ll be having a good time dude, just kidding dude. I’m back from RP.”

Sykkuno burst into laughter when he heard xQc referencing his recent permanent ban from NoPixel’s GTA RP server. He seemed grateful for xQc’s birthday wish, and also received a “picture” from Valkyrae on the occasion. She drew an Among Us-inspired picture on Microsoft Paint for Sykkuno.

Valkyrae later posted the picture on Sykkuno’ Twitter wall. She can also be heard telling her viewers that “it is the effort that matters,” and that she is not a “professional.” Regardless, Sykkuno thanked everyone for their birthday wishes and appeared quite grateful during a recent live stream.

The video above can be watched to get more information about his response.

