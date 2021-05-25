Why was xQc permanently banned from NoPixel GTA RP server? Explained

Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel has been permanently banned from NoPixel’s GTA RP server for a fifth time.
xQc was banned permanently on May 23rd 2021 after multiple cop-related incidents during his latest GTA RP stream. xQc initially unlocked the handcuffs of a fellow player while being handcuffed himself.
Later, the streamer randomly killed a cop during a roadside stop. xQc later suggested that he will be "moving on" from the GTA RP server.
xQc permanently banned from NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server (again): Why was xQc banned?
Until the latest ban, xQc had accumulated a total of 4 permanent bans on the NoPixel server. The bans so far have come for a range of reasons. This includes altercations with in-game cops, use of exploits and knocking down other players while driving. His fourth ban came on April 18th and lasted for 30 days. The streamer has revealed that he was banned for talking about another player’s ban while getting arrested.
xQc also suggested that he will not be returning to the NoPixel server. However, within days after serving the 30-day suspension, xQc was permanently banned again. This time, he killed off an in-game cop played by fellow streamer Bob “PENTA.”
PENTA suggested in a later stream that people are scared of reporting xQc despite the streamer breaking rules because of his “150,000” fans.
xQc later apologized to PENTA, and the two seem to have made up since the incident.
Regardless, PENTA’s assumption that xQc’s fans might react in a toxic manner was proven correct. Some of xQc’s fans responded by trying to DDoS the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server.
xQc was displeased and said the following about the fans who had tried to crash the server:
“This is a classic case of five people trying to claim credit for stuff that is actively unrelated, but m**herf*****s listen, I genuinely hope if you’re out there doing dumb sh*t on my behalf, listen, there are like moderator boards and admins for a reason, okay? It’s really dumb. You are not helping anybody. You are just making us all look really bad.”
Regardless, as mentioned above, xQc does not seem to have any intention of returning to GTA RP server but admitted to having enjoyed the experience. Some of the streamer’s fans might not have moved on for the time being, but the streamer said that he will not be returning this time.
xQc's character "Jean-Pierre Baptiste" has been said to have "killed himself" by jumping off a building near the Pillbox Medical Center.