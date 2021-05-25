Why was xQc permanently banned from NoPixel GTA RP server? Explained

Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel has been permanently banned from NoPixel’s GTA RP server for a fifth time.

xQc was banned permanently on May 23rd 2021 after multiple cop-related incidents during his latest GTA RP stream. xQc initially unlocked the handcuffs of a fellow player while being handcuffed himself.

Later, the streamer randomly killed a cop during a roadside stop. xQc later suggested that he will be "moving on" from the GTA RP server.

xQc permanently banned from NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server (again): Why was xQc banned?

Until the latest ban, xQc had accumulated a total of 4 permanent bans on the NoPixel server. The bans so far have come for a range of reasons. This includes altercations with in-game cops, use of exploits and knocking down other players while driving. His fourth ban came on April 18th and lasted for 30 days. The streamer has revealed that he was banned for talking about another player’s ban while getting arrested.

BREAKING: xQc just confirmed that the ban was 30 days and that he will not be appealing it, and chances of him returning after being unbanned are low. https://t.co/DCrxKjyXaP — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) April 18, 2021

**RUMOR, NOT CONFIRMED REAL YET**



According to numerous sources from around the NoPixel circle, Jean Paul's character file was outright deleted, but we do not have any proof to match this statement yet. For now, keep it in mind but take it with a grain of salt. — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) May 23, 2021

xQc also suggested that he will not be returning to the NoPixel server. However, within days after serving the 30-day suspension, xQc was permanently banned again. This time, he killed off an in-game cop played by fellow streamer Bob “PENTA.”

PENTA suggested in a later stream that people are scared of reporting xQc despite the streamer breaking rules because of his “150,000” fans.

BREAKING: According to the official Discord + a couple of posts from the admins on forums, xQc appears to be permanently banned on NoPixel. We do not have confirmed proof from him yet, but the evidence seems pretty damning as it stands. Stay tuned for more news. pic.twitter.com/rGtWIuBvIY — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) May 23, 2021

xQc later apologized to PENTA, and the two seem to have made up since the incident.

Regardless, PENTA’s assumption that xQc’s fans might react in a toxic manner was proven correct. Some of xQc’s fans responded by trying to DDoS the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server.

As the years go by and RP becomes more mainstream playing actual characters has become so difficult. People really only wanna watch friends rob banks with each other and zero conflict. Anything else is met with feelings of personal attacks and drama. This shit sucks. — PENTA (@PENTA_live) May 23, 2021

Bro all this drama is so wild to me. I didn’t even arrest X last night lol — PENTA (@PENTA_live) May 24, 2021

xQc was displeased and said the following about the fans who had tried to crash the server:

“This is a classic case of five people trying to claim credit for stuff that is actively unrelated, but m**herf*****s listen, I genuinely hope if you’re out there doing dumb sh*t on my behalf, listen, there are like moderator boards and admins for a reason, okay? It’s really dumb. You are not helping anybody. You are just making us all look really bad.”

Regardless, as mentioned above, xQc does not seem to have any intention of returning to GTA RP server but admitted to having enjoyed the experience. Some of the streamer’s fans might not have moved on for the time being, but the streamer said that he will not be returning this time.

xQc's character "Jean-Pierre Baptiste" has been said to have "killed himself" by jumping off a building near the Pillbox Medical Center.