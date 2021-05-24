"I was never really fit for roleplaying": xQc opens up about his NoPixel GTAP RP ban

As Canadian streamer Felix 'xQc' Lengyel comes to terms with what seems like a permanent ban on his NoPixel account, he shared his thoughts regarding his personal experience with roleplaying in general. In recent months, xQc had gained a large following for his GTA RP content and was regularly raking in over 100k viewers per stream.

However, xQc was prone to 'malding' on stream a lot and performing actions that were questionable to say the least, which resulted in multiple bans.

xQc talks about challenges while roleplaying as 'X' and how he's 'not fit for roleplay'

Reeling from the ban, xQc addressed his chat with a few words, sharing how he felt about roleplaying his criminal character and why he felt he wasn't fit for roleplaying:

"I was genuinely never really fit for roleplaying on a character like X, which sucks because I play that (character) the most. It's a really really sharp blade, I'm just not fit for roleplaying to be honest. I'm good when I do it but as soon as you add like laws of progression and antagonisation, it kind of gets in my head a little bit"

The ban is his fifth, and it looks like it will be permanent. xQc has been removed from the NoPixel whitelist and is now marked 'permanently banned' on the NoPixel discord as well.

In the past xQc has been known to encourage chat hopping and breaking RP rules like 'Value of Life," among other infractions. His previous ban was overturned after a chat with the admins but his constant transgressions and rule bending may have finally caught up with him as he finds himself permanently banned.

"I'm not really mald and I deserve to be banned, I f****n love roleplay and honestly I'm going to miss it a lot because it's all I care about, but it is what it is, and you know move on man, things happen. "

The NoPixel admins have not confirmed the incident that led to the ban or any other details to the public as of yet.

