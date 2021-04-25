Valkyrae and Sykkuno meet up in Vegas; send fans into a frenzy

Twitch streamers Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Thomas “Sykkuno” met in real life during a recent trip to Las Vegas.

The former shared a photo of the two streamers and claimed that the entire plan suddenly came about. Apparently, the two were playing Among Us along with a bunch of other friends when they got into a pretend argument.

Valkyrae had told fellow streamer Ashleigh “Ash_on_LOL” Rust that she will beat the guys up in real life if they killed her first in-game again. However, Sykkuno claimed that Valkyrae could not do anything as he was four hours away in Vegas. This, in turn, allegedly led to Valkyrae’s sudden “trip.”

Valkyrae and Sykkuno meet up in Vegas after an Among Us stream

As seen in the clip, the 100 Thieves owner was not happy that Ash was repeatedly the first person getting killed in the game. She claimed that she would beat up the guys in real life if that happened again.

However, Sykkuno was not convinced and said that Valkyrae had seen him “vent” in the previous round as well. The 29-year-old then claimed that she would “kick his a**” if he killed Ash again.

“How can you? I’m in Las Vegas. I am in Las Vegas now.”

Advertisement

Valkyrae responded by saying that it was only a four-hour drive from her home. Valkyrae currently lives in a Los Angeles house with the likes of Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Janet “xChocoBars” Rose, and Celine “Starsmitten” Mitten.

However, Sykkuno was still not convinced. He said:

“You can’t drive that long. You got streams. You’ve been streaming for seven hours you’re too tired.”

However, Valkyrae was not impressed and claimed that she could indeed drive to Vegas without any trouble. The Washington native eventually ended the stream after saying goodbye to her friends and ended up visiting Sykkuno in Vegas.

“Alright, I gotta pack, and then they’re gonna pick me up. This is so sudden. I haven’t done anything like this that wasn’t work-related in ever, for a long time. I haven’t done anything that wasn’t work or family-related.”

Valkyrae appeared genuinely excited about her trip to Vegas. She later shared a photo of the two together.

Advertisement

As seen in the Twitter post, both streamers covered their mouths as a joke.

OMG — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) April 25, 2021

Image via Valkyrae, Twitter

Image via Valkyrae, Twitter

Sykkuno has in the past revealed that he covers his mouth while smiling because people made fun of his smile when he was a child. And as expected, several fellow streamers and fans reacted to the Twitter post.