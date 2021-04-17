"The address has been leaked:" Valkyrae explains why she is planning to move away and live by herself

During a recent stream, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter revealed a number of reasons why she has decided to move out of her current Los Angeles home.

Valkyrae left the 100T house in Los Angeles back in February 2020. She shifted to a new house, which she shares with the likes of Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Janet “xChocoBars” Rose, and Celine “Starsmitten” Mitten.

In February 2020, Valkyrae posted a house tour and revealed that she had struggled to balance her work and home life whilst living in the 100 Thieves house. She's now stated a number of reasons for living on her own.

Happy to announce that I am officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves!



Its been almost 3 years since I joined the team and I would have never expected this path to lead to this..



I’m proud to be one of the first women co-owners in esports and beyond excited for our future together! pic.twitter.com/hb5uxI8rea — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 7, 2021

Valkyrae reveals plans of living on her own less than 12 months after leaving the 100 Thieves house

During the stream, Valkyrae revealed that the lease period of the house that she and her fellow content creators have moved into is “almost over.” She said that she has been toying with the idea of “living on her own,” although nothing is official as of yet.

Here's how she put it:

Advertisement

“As some of you know, my lease with the girls here is almost over. I have been looking for places and I think I am going to try living by myself. I think.... it’s not official yet.... but I have been thinking about it a lot and I haven’t lived by myself since I worked at GameStop.”

Before Valkyrae became popular on Instagram and then YouTube, she had a job at GameStop. She stated that her desire to live alone is the biggest factor here.

“It’s not a bad thing, it’s kind of a new chapter thing you know. The roomies are all kind of like, we all have our own plans. Nothing’s wrong. We all love each other, we are all besties blah blah blah.”

Valkyrae added that the address has been leaked on the internet by stalkers.

Advertisement

“This house has pros and cons and plus the address has been leaked by stalkers so we all just kind of want to get out of here. I kind of want to live by myself again. It has been a really long time since I’ve lived by myself. I kind of want to be in full control of my environment. Kind of try it out a little bit.”

It seems all four of the internet personalities living in the house are going to move soon.

Ok, WHY ARE THEY LEAVING EACH OTHER after a few months..? 🥺😢 they are sooo cute together! Mika & Hazel will be heartbroken if they don’t stay with each other in a house 😢 @xChocoBars x @Valkyrae supremacy 💙💙💙 https://t.co/jKS9qdmYKK — appRAEciate (@rae_mikasupreme) April 15, 2021

Towards the end, the streamer said that she still wants to live in LA to be near 100 Thieves and all of her friends.