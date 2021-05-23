"He's just perfect": CodeMiko accepts to having a “slight” crush on Sykkuno

The following article looks back at the time VTuber CodeMiko admitted to having a crush on fellow Twitch streamer Thomas “Sykkuno.”

Back in December 2020, “The Techncian,” the person who controls the virtual streamer CodeMiko, was asked whether she will ever make fun of Sykkuno during her live streams. CodeMiko is known for her hilarious jabs on fellow content creators and has collaborated with Sykkuno in the past for multiple streams.

The Technician revealed that both she and CodeMiko have a “crush” on Sykkuno. The VTuber called Sykkuno “perfect” and said that there is nothing negative to speak about him.

During the live stream, The Technician was asked whether she will ever “say sh*t” about Sykkuno. The streamer seemed reluctant to answer the question, but eventually admitted to having a crush on Sykkuno:

“I mean Sykkuno is kind of like, the thing is I have a little crush on Sykkuno.”

(a little context to the video: Codemiko is kinda known for her funny jabs at bigger streamers, so they were asking if she would ever talk shit about Sykkuno) pic.twitter.com/YDnEdl3GAw — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) December 22, 2020

The Technician was then asked whether it was CodeMiko who had a crush on Sykkuno, or just her. She replied:

“Both, like, we both have a slight crush on Sykkuno so it’s not like we can say anything. Bah. There is literally nothing bad about Sykkuno, he is just perfect.”

The VTuber effectively confirmed that she likes Sykkuno. Both content creators often collaborate for live streams and have developed a close friendship in recent months. In February 2021, CodeMiko effectively bullied Sykkuno into accepting the fact that “women were into him.” The overall conversation left Sykkuno blushing, and it can be seen in the video below. For more information about the incident, the following article can be read.

The two have engaged in some heartwarming conversations in recent months. For example, CodeMiko revealed in a live stream that Sykkuno had texted her after she was banned on Twitch for 14 days on 19th January, 2021. Initially, rumors had swirled that CodeMiko was banned for using the word "simp" during a live stream.

Guys, I didn't get a suspension because I was discussing harassment, but for accidentally leaking someone's email that contained a first and last name. It was an overlook on my part. Although it was an accident, it was still my mistake. — Miko (@thecodemiko) January 23, 2021

However, the streamer later revealed that she was banned for mistakenly leaking private information about a fellow streamer.

Regardless, Sykkuno and CodeMiko have grown close in recent months, something that is evident from their recent interactions.