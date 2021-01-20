The possible reason why CodeMiko was banned on Twitch 

One of the fastest-growing streamers on Twitch, CodeMiko, has been banned on the Amazon-owned platform for the third time.

The news was conveyed by StreamerBans, who revealed that the popular virtual streamer had also been banned twice in September 2020, on the 5th and 9th of the month:

With the length of her ban and the reason behind it being unclear, the internet became rife with speculation as fans wondered: why exactly would Twitch ban one of its fastest-growing streamers?

The most likely theory that is doing the rounds online stems from her recent interview with Imane "Pokimane" Anys, where she defied Twitch's revamped policy and uttered the word "simp" numerous times.

They added it to their TOS at the beginning of the year, yeah. "Simp" and "incel". — Ashen Rook (@Ashen_Rook) January 20, 2021

Back in December 2020, Twitch grabbed headlines after they decided to revamp their harassment policy by banning the usage of the words "simp", "virgin" and "incel" on the platform.

While the new rules are expected to come into force from the 22nd of January, it seems like it has already been put into play, with CodeMiko possibly being the first casualty to the "simp" purge taking place on Twitch.

Was CodeMiko banned for saying "simp" on Twitch?

Advertisement

CodeMiko is one of the rising stars on Twitch, known for revolutionizing complex technology via a state-of-the-art xsens motion-capture suit, to render a seamless digital, quasi-interactive avatar known as Miko.

Miko's movements and facial expressions are modeled to fluently mirror the actions of The Technician, her real-life persona.

I dont really follow too many streamers but CodeMiko is honestly so intriguing. From a dev perspective, the whole thing is genius and sort of revolutionary in a way. — ∆ (@1337cs16_blahhh) January 19, 2021

CodeMiko's recent ban took the streaming community by surprise, as there are other personalities who got off the hook despite doing far more sinister things.

Advertisement

In the interview where she can be seen saying the word "simp" several times, Pokimane herself says the word before jokingly stating that if anything goes wrong, it is not her channel that would be in danger.

It seems like Pokimane's words were prophetic as CodeMiko has now been banned for the third time, most likely due to the repeated usage of the word "simp".

There was a old clip of her saying simp (that’s what I heard) — Toby (@Tiszr_) January 19, 2021

saying simp — . (@PoisonliIo) January 19, 2021

Since it is CodeMiko's third ban on the platform, her fans are fearing the worst as it usually amounts to a permanent ban.

So far, CodeMiko has not provided any statement on her ban, except for sharing a Sadge emote on her Twitter handle:

Advertisement

According to Twitch's revamped policy, the usage of any of the three banned words will be deemed a violation of Twitch TOS.

Apart from using the words, even the use of an emote related to the word "simp" can invite disciplinary action from Twitch.

As confusion prevailed, a Twitch spokesperson attempted to provide some clarification:

a Twitch spokesperson has provided a statement on using terms such as simp and incel, stating that "using these terms on their own wouldn’t lead to an enforcement but we would take action if they were used repeatedly in a harassing manner" https://t.co/ty1YRgEvIg pic.twitter.com/yAbdT7xiao — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 16, 2020

While the policy states that the usage of the word "simp" will only be considered a bannable offense if used as a means of harassment, a conspicuous grey area continues to prevail over it.

With Twitch having developed a notorious reputation for handing out questionable bans, CodeMiko's third ban could very well be a sign of the platform setting a terrifying new precedent.