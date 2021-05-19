5 most despised characters from GTA 4

Although it's been a while since GTA 5 replaced the buzz created by GTA 4, the latter is still one of the most popular games of all time.

And like every other Grand Theft Auto title, GTA 4 featured several loathsome characters that people couldn't bear to stand. Still, some were exceptionally good at making players want to blow their screens into smithereens, and that's saying something, considering how much it costs.

This article looks at some of the most despised characters featured in GTA 4.

Most hated characters from GTA 4

5) Dwayne Forge

Dwayne Forge and the protagonist of GTA 4 shared a special bond. Neither had a good childhood, and both experienced trauma and hardship in life, which explains why the two fostered such a twisted outlook on life.

But Dwayne Forge wasn't just negative; he was cynical to the point of being toxic to all those around him. This is something that Niko Bellic also called him out on, telling him to take it easy and start appreciating the positive things in life, no matter how trivial they were.

While some players could connect with Dwayne on an intellectual and emotional level, he was just plain annoying to most. His negativity was infectious, and it darkened the vibe of GTA 4, which, admittedly, wasn't a blazing ray of sunshine.

4) Carmen Ortiz

If there were an award for vanity, Carmen Ortiz from GTA 4 would win it without a doubt. She is a sexually forward woman who wears her vanity as a crown and is often seen making comparisons based on physical features and superficial qualities.

GTA 4 fans had trouble understanding why a sophisticated man like Niko Bellic liked hanging out with such a vain woman whose only purpose in life seemed to be looking good and retaining the attention of those she found interesting.

3) Roman Bellic

GTA 4 features an acquisitive society. However, Roman Bellic's extreme love for the big bucks and living the "American Dream" gives him a bad reputation in not only the city but also the virtual world in general.

He does not engage in organized crime, making his character rather dull for GTA 4 fans. The only interesting thing he does is gamble relentlessly, but that too doesn't bode well for him in the long run.

All in all, Roman doesn't do anything interesting throughout the story. His only role seems to be to annoy the heck out of players.

2) Elizabeta Torres

While Elizabeta Torres plays a vital role in GTA 4, she is unanimously agreed upon as one of the most annoying and unbearable characters from the entire game.

Just the way she talked made players want to reach through the screen and choke her to death.

1) Manny Escuela

Manny Escuela is perhaps the most vexing GTA 4 character of all. And, indeed, there are quite a few to choose from.

Every time he opened his filter-deprived mouth, players felt like slitting his throat and feeding his remains to the vultures. Extremely annoying and loathsome, Manny did a fantastic job of dimming down every scene he had a role in.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.