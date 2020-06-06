GTA 4: PC Requirements

What are the PC Requirements for running GTA 4, years after it's release?

For the ones who are struggling to run GTA 5, GTA 4 might just be your choice.

Image Credit: Medium

Grand Theft Auto or GTA is one of the most successful franchises in the world of video games.

Year after year the graphics and the gameplay improves and makes for an exhilarating virtual experience. The game was initially released in 2008, a successor to Grand Theft Auto III and was an instant success.

This game allowed the players to play as Niko Bellic and showcases his journey in the mafia driven country. Players could also roam the open-world map of Liberty City to experience a fresh appearance for the GTA series.

Also read: Valorant new map 'Ascent': Top 5 features

Image Credit: MOD DB

GTA 4 sold 3.6 million copies within 24 hours of its release, which is unprecedented for any game even till this day. For the people, who want relive their past, here is the list of system requirements for running GTA IV for your PC.

System Requirements for GTA 4 (Minimum)

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz

CPU SPEED: 1.8 GHz

RAM: 1 GB for Windows XP / 1.5 GB for Windows Vista)

OS: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / XP - Service Pack 3 / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 256MB NVIDIA 7900+ / 256MB ATI X1900+

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 16 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

Recommended Requirements GTA 4

Advertisement

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4GHz, AMD Phenom X3 2.1GHz

CPU SPEED: 2.4 GHz

RAM: 2 GB (Windows XP) 2.5 GB (Windows Vista)

OS: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / XP - Service Pack 3 / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 512MB NVIDIA 8600+ / 512MB ATI 3870+

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 18 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

(Credit-Can you run it)

Also read: How to download Valorant