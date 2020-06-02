Valorant new map 'Ascent': Top 5 features

Ascent new map in Valorant (Image Credit: Dexerto)

Valorant has released globally and it has more in store for us than what we had expected. It has already introduced a new Agent in the game. Apart from that, a new map named 'Ascent' has been added, along with a new game mode called 'Spike Rush'.

Valorant is a 5v5 character-based first-person shooting game developed by Riot Games. Each of the in-game Agents is equipped with a unique set of abilities which affects the dynamics of the match drastically when used accurately. It is a free-to-play game and we will be talking about the new map added into the game today.

What are the features of this new map in Valorant?

#1 This is a “standard" tactical map, with a traditional mid that provides flank routes to both sites. This should help ease the transition for FPS players from other games.

#2 Baseline Combat-3 lanes with open middle which features operable doors that close and can be destroyed via damage.

#3 Unique Chokepoints are present on the map which allow the abilities of players to make much more significant impact on the match.

#4 The map has very composed and narrow design which allows the player to avoid grouping and play the game in the traditional MOBA where each player has a specific role to play in the team.

#5 The art design and the aesthetics of this map are delightful to the eyes and that makes the game more pleasing and fun to play.

Moreover, this is just the beginning of new updates to come in the game and players should be ready for more fresh content. Riot Games has already made its stance clear on the game's future and they will be constantly pushing updates to increase the player base of the game and preserve the longevity of the game.