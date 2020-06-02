Image Credit: Dotesports

Valorant is creating a storm in the gaming world right now and is set for a global release today. Nobody expected Riot Games to be working in such a pro-active manner during the middle of a global pandemic.

But here we are and today is the day when Valorant is finally closing the beta and is releasing on the global platform.

Valorant has immense potential and it goes without saying that it can be one of the greatest eSports shooter games of all time.

There is a great variety of maps and agents that you can master in the game. The abilities are also a unique addition to this game as it hugely influences the playstyle of many players and drastically changes the common strategies that we have known in these types of shooter games.

Valorant has truly exceeded everyone's expectations and emerged as one of the finest first-person shooter games available in the video games market.

It features a unique 5v5 character-based first-person shooter which is full of abilities. The game is only available for PC at the moment. Therefore, the professionals and the casual gamers will be embracing the game in its entirety today.

How to download Valorant on PC?

#1 You need to make a Riot Games account on their website (https://playvalorant.com/en-gb/download/). If you already have a Riot Games account then you can ignore this step.

Valorant Website

#2 After that, you need to click on the download button for downloading the installer for Valorant. Click on it and download the installer.

Valorant Installer

#3 After you have successfully downloaded the installer, it will show you the size of the game and you start downloading and play Valorant.

Valorant Installing

Valorant has a ton of new content and future updates in the pipeline. Riot Games have already signaled their intentions with the game and they intend on making this game legendary like their other games.

