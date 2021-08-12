5 of the most memorable locations in GTA San Andreas

Many GTA San Andreas fans remember some memorable locations as if it was a place they visited in real life several times over.

Some players even remember these locations more than some minor places they've been to in the real world. Although the game's graphics undermine how great these locations can look, it's still easy to remember the layouts of these locations as if the player was there today.

More often than not, these locations are integral to the game's storyline in some capacity. Not only that, but their iconic layouts make them more memorable than other locations in GTA San Andreas. Everybody has their personal favorite locations, but these five locations are some of the most well-known for the average GTA San Andreas fan.

The five most iconic locations in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Doherty Garage

The Doherty Garage (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Doherty Garage is arguably the most memorable location in San Fierro. It's where CJ, Cesar, and Kendl try to establish a legitimate business, which is a far cry from the usual antics GTA players are used to seeing.

It's located in a convenient spot in San Fierro, as it allows players to get to most locations without wasting too much time. Most GTA San Andreas players will likely remember the mission where CJ destroys a construction site near the Doherty Garage and then buries the Construction Foreman alive.

#4 - Mount Chiliad

Mount Chiliad (Image via GTA Wiki)

The tallest mountain in all of GTA San Andreas is a hard location to forget about. It's easily the most iconic location in all of the countryside, even if it's not the most important location in the game.

Just the sheer size of Mount Chiliad is enough to convince some players to explore the location. It's mysterious and has been subject to several GTA San Andreas myths in the past.

The Chiliad Challenge on the top of the mountain is also a fun little side-mission for players who bother to climb the mountain.

#3 - Area 69

Area 69 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Restricted Areas tend to be memorable within the GTA series. Having a location based on the notoriously mysterious Area 51 is just icing on the cake for making this location so memorable within GTA San Andreas.

Area 69 plays a crucial role in the mission, Black Project, where CJ has to steal a Jetpack from the military and deliver it to The Truth. It's as silly as it sounds, but it also shows how bonafide cool CJ can be at times.

It also helps that Area 69 has several state-of-the-art military vehicles parked here. It's also close to Verdant Meadows Airfield, which can make storing the powerful vehicles rather convenient.

#2 - Verdant Meadows Airfield

Verdant Meadows Airfield (Image via GTA Wiki)

This location is another storyline important destination. However, CJ owns this property and it eventually becomes an asset that gives CJ up to $10,000 every day. It's also the only hangar in GTA San Andreas where CJ can store aircraft.

The Verdant Meadows Airfield is also where the Jetpack spawns, which makes it an incredibly useful location that many GTA San Andreas players will spend some of their time at.

It's also easy to remember Mike Toreno's insistence on CJ having to learn how to fly here.

#1 - Grove Street

The Johnson safehouse is a part of Grove Street (Image via GTA Wiki)

Home is where the heart is. Grove Street is undeniably the single most significant location in all of GTA San Andreas. Many storyline-relevant characters live here, including the main protagonist, Carl Johnson.

The Johnson safehouse is one of the best safehouses in the game, for it also acts as an asset in some parts of the game. Given its close proximity to most missions, it's a place most GTA San Andreas players are going to be familiar with by the end of the game.

It's also the first and last place that players need to go to in GTA San Andreas.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod