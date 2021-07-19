5 countryside locations in GTA San Andreas that are cherished by players

The world of GTA San Andreas is pretty far-reaching and stuffed with things to do. The map not only has cities and buildings but discreet areas where players can roam around when not performing missions.

There are numerous countryside locations in GTA San Andreas that capture different moods. There are many locations on the map where players can get lost and forget about the missions.

This article focuses on five countryside locations in GTA San Andreas that players cherish.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five winning countryside locations in GTA San Andreas

1) Palomino Creek

Palomino Creek is a small rural town located in the northeastern part of Red County in GTA San Andreas. Players can also purchase a safehouse here and can visit anytime they want to.

The town is named after the river that flows through it. It is halfway between Los Santos and Las Venturas, and players will also find two Oysters here.

The first is found on the pier in Palomino Creek Beach, and the second is under a bridge heading to Montgomery.

2) Back O' Beyond

Back O' Beyond is another excellent location in GTA San Andreas. It is positioned in southeastern Flint County. The area is shaped like a foot on the map. It is densely forested, highlighted by terrains of various heights and altering rock formations.

Players will find a small lake here that has dark brownish water, which is a bizarre phenomenon. Due to a texture glitch, if a vehicle is partially submerged in this lake, the sunk part will become hidden to players if observed from the surface.

3) Angel Pine

Players will remember the Angel Pine area in GTA San Andreas well enough. After The Green Sabre mission, CJ was made to complete various tasks for officers Frank Tenpenny and Eddie Pulaski, using the recent imprisonment of Sweet as leverage.

Angel Pine is located in Whetstone and is a modest, rural town. It boasts an astounding view of the mountains, and players can effortlessly visit the Shady Cabin from here.

4) Flint County

Flint County is a densely forested province in GTA San Andreas. Flint County encompasses the southwestern part of the map and is joined by many bridges to other places.

It has no towns and is defined by its hilly terrains. This is the area where CJ first meets The Truth on the orders of Officer Frank Tenpenny.

5) Mount Chiliad

Mouth Chiliad is the tallest mountain in the state of San Andreas in GTA San Andreas. It is located in west Whetstone and allows for a magnificent view of Angel Pine.

There have been numerous aircraft collisions due to the height of Mount Chiliad. During the Badlands mission, this area was also featured when Officer Tenpenny directed CJ to find and kill a snitch.

