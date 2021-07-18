Unraveling the mystery behind the "Max Payne" Easter egg in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is packed with subtle details and Easter eggs. Rockstar Games is known for planting tiny, missable details in its game map, and this game is an excellent example of this.

Even after more than a decade or so, GTA San Andreas players and fans are still exploring hidden secrets and items. The scale of the map makes it easy for the developer to do such things.

There is one such secret Easter egg that most players might have missed while playing GTA San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas: Everything about the Max Payne Easter Egg

There is a very ingenious nod to Max Payne, Rockstar's other massively popular franchise in GTA San Andreas. Hence, it makes sense for them to feature one in the other.

To survey this Easter egg, players need to visit Dillimore, a modest town in Red County, just a brief distance from northern Los Santos. When in Dillimore, players then need to visit the Gasso gas station.

If they closely look at the window of the gas station, it has a label that says "Max Pane - Bullet Proof Glass," an apparent reference to the hugely acclaimed and distinguished Max Payne series.

The Max Payne Easter egg in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Fandom)

Apparently, Max Pane is a glass supplier in GTA San Andreas, which specializes in bullet-proof glass. It is a unique way of referencing other titles and again shows that Rockstar truly nails it when it comes to planting Easter eggs and other small yet interesting details in its games.

The glass can even be observed in the cutscene in the mission "Tanker Commander" when Catalina terrorizes two shop workers at Gasso in Dillimore with a shotgun.

In this assignment, CJ and Catalina steal a tanker and its trailer. The latter wants to sell it to a person in RS Haul in Flint County. The person is Mr. Whittaker, who presents CJ with side Trucking jobs and missions in GTA San Andreas.

