GTA San Andreas was and still is an iconic game. The game never fails to surprise and amuse players either through its hidden locations or certain dialogs.

The locations in GTA San Andreas are still etched in the players' memories. Rockstar did a fantastic job in designing the world and the map of GTA San Andreas. While some locations are known for their easter eggs and other funny things, some locations were crucial to the storyline. These locations can be places that CJ needs to visit or safehouses or anything important to the game's storyline.

So, here are the 5 GTA San Andreas locations that bear great importance to the storyline.

5 locations in GTA San Andreas that are important to the storyline

1) Grove Street

This might be the most significant location in GTA San Andreas. The Grove Street in Ganton was home to CJ's gang, the Grove Street Families. It was also the place where CJ, Sweet and Ryder had their houses. Grove Street was also significant to GTA San Andreas's storyline as most of the things that happen were tied to this place. Players even need to regain control of the area after the Ballas take over.

2) Pier 69

Pier 69 is a well-known pier positioned in the Esplanade North district of San Fierro, San Andreas. In GTA San Andreas, CJ visits this location in the mission Pier 69 to hunt down Ryder. This comes after CJ learns that Ryder and Big Smoke have been betraying the Grove Street Family and Sweet. This location was important to the storyline as players witnessed the death of Ryder and the transitions happening in the game.

3) Verdant Bluffs

Verdant Bluffs is a large district in Los Santos, San Andreas. Located south of Commerce and north of Los Santos International Airport, the district is also home to the Los Santos Observatory. Players will remember this location from the mission The Green Sabre. This is where Cesar and CJ meet to witness Ryder and Big Smoke along with some Ballas and Officer Tenpenny. This location was crucial, as it changed how CJ used to look at Ryder and Big Smoke. He got to know the real colors of both of them.

4) Angel Pine

Located in Whetstone, Angel Pine is another significant location in GTA San Andreas. After the inevitable Mulholland Intersection shoot-out with the Ballas in Los Santos, C.J. was seized on by C.R.A.S.H. officers Frank Tenpenny and Eddie Pulaski to accomplish various tasks for them, using the recent imprisonment of CJ's brother Sweet as backing.

5) San Fierro

It is the second city in GTA San Andreas. CJ and The Truth flee here after burning down The Truth's weed fields. CJ started making a name for himself. He also met various new contacts and worked with them to cause major damage to the drug trade in Los Santos that caters for Smoke's new empire.

