5 mission every GTA San Andreas player got tired of attempting

GTA San Andreas has its fair share of tough and annoying missions. Rockstar is notorious for designing such missions in every GTA game and has its own way of incorporating them in the game.

While the missions in GTA San Andreas were excellent and well designed, some of them tested players' patience. These missions are not bad in any way. They are too difficult or irritating. This article will focus on the five missions every GTA San Andreas player gets tired of attempting.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

GTA San Andreas players need a break from these missions

1) Supply Lines

No list can ever be completed without the Supply Lines mission from GTA San Andreas. The irritating voice of Zero still echoes in every player's ears. This side mission feels more of a story mission due to its level of complexity.

In Supply Lines, players need to control an equipped remote control plane to finish various couriers before flying back to Zero's roof. The fixed time limit and the haywire controls of the RC plane are too much even for veteran players of the game.

2) Wrong Side of Tracks

The Wrong Side of Tracks is a mission given to CJ by Big Smoke in GTA San Andreas. From the looks of it, this mission might seem straightforward. Players need to follow a train and kill some Vagos gang members atop the train.

But Rockstar made it difficult by giving the shooting part to CJ's AI friend Big Smoke. Furthermore, the train's erratic route might also annoy players. Players need to drive by the side of the train and wait for Big Smoke to shoot, which itself can get boring.

3) Flight School (Gold medals)

Flying is not the strongest suit of GTA San Andreas, or well of almost every GTA game. There are flying missions in GTA San Andreas that players need to complete. If players want 100% completion, then getting gold medals is a must in these missions.

What may surprise me is that players won't have enough experience flying aircraft in this game when these missions pop up. Moreover, some gold medals are too hard to achieve in one try. This might get frustrating after a couple of tries, and the players might end up leaving it altogether.

4) Freefall

Another flying mission from GTA San Andreas that the players shouldn't have bothered with. Sometimes it feels like this mission is made unpleasant by the developers on purpose. Players need to chase down a lightning-fast aircraft with a whacky plane that is sluggish and feels outdated. The mission gets really annoying when players consider the controls and movement of the plane.

5) End of the Line

The last mission in GTA San Andreas was the most memorable and did a great job in wrapping up the game. It was loaded with action and thrill. The mission bothersome for fans is its lengthy tutorials (most tutorials run 15-30 minutes for this). Also, the fixed time limit for rescuing Big Smoke can get on players' nerves quite easily.

Edited by Srijan Sen