GTA San Andreas is the most comprehensive game in the GTA series. It has an unrestricted map, one of the highest number of missions ever in a GTA game, and numerous characters.

Throughout the game, players can interact with various NPCs and characters. While some of these characters can be seen during the entire game, some are seen only for a brief period. In this article, players will get to know about 5 GTA San Andreas Characters with the least screentime.

5 characters in GTA San Andreas that appear briefly

1) Benny

Benny was a minor character in GTA San Andreas who appeared only once in the entire game. Talk about having the least screentime. He appeared during the mission Key to Her Heart as he walked towards Millie's home.

CJ killed Benny and took his place to get the key card for Caligula's Casino from Millie.

Also read: 5 most popular GTA San Andreas multiplayer game modes

2) Claude

Claude (Image via NowGamerTube YouTube)

Claude was the main playable character in GTA 3. He briefly made a comeback in GTA San Andreas. He was the owner of an abandoned garage in San Fierro and was a prime contender in an illicit racing ring. He raced with CJ and lost, after which he handed his garage to CJ and left San Andreas with Catalina, who was CJ's ex-girlfriend. He was not seen again in the game after that.

3) Jose

Coming in at number three, Jose was a member of the Varrios Los Aztecas gang in GTA San Andreas. He was Cesar's friend and could have played some role in the game. He only appeared during the mission Cesar Vialpando, where he tried attacking CJ for insulting Cesar. Cesar stopped Jose. Later, Jose left the place, saying that he was thirsty and would not be seen again.

4) Su Xi Mu

Su Xi Mu aka Suzie is another character with very brief screentime in GTA San Andreas. He was Ran Fa Li's assistant, who could even translate Fa Li's grunts into English. He was very briefly seen in the game and only appeared in two missions, namely Ran Fa Li and Lure.

5) Mike

Mike was the personal bodyguard for Salvatore(Image via GTA Wiki- Fandom)

Last on this list is Mike, another minor character from GTA San Andreas. He was the personal bodyguard for Salvatore Leone, who was the head of the Leone Crime Family.

Mike accompanied Salvatore Leone to Las Venturas to manage the running of the Mafia-owned Caligula's Palace casino. He appeared during the missions The Introduction and Freefall.

Also read: 5 GTA San Andreas locations that bear great importance to the storyline

Edited by Gautham Balaji