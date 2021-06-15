In GTA San Andreas, players get to interact with a lot of different characters and NPCs. Players can even do missions with certain characters in the game.

The developers have made sure that each character is unique and important to the game. The characters have a consistent storyline attached to them. While some characters in GTA San Andreas appear throughout the game, others appear quite rarely or even just once. This article will focus on 5 pedestrians in GTA San Andreas who appear very rarely.

5 NPCs appearing very rarely in GTA San Andreas

1) Emmet

Emmet was a minor character in GTA San Andreas(Image via Nukes YouTube)

Emmet was a minor character in GTA San Andreas who had a small gun dealership in Willowfield, Los Santos. He was also connected with the Seville Boulevard Families, and to some extent with the Grove Street Families as well.

He appeared during the Nines and AKs mission. Although he runs a weapon store, he always tells CJ and others not to say where they got the guns from, hinting that he is not an authorized gun seller.

2) Mr. Whittaker

Mr. Whittaker owned a company(Image via GTA Wiki- Fandom)

Mr. Whittaker owns the RS Haul company in Flint County and is an old ally of Catalina. He later hired CJ to support him in transporting products around San Andreas within a time limit, a damage limit and/or with police chasing the truck.

3) Mike

Mike was a bodyguard(Image via GTA Wiki- Fandom)

Mike was another character who appeared very briefly in GTA San Andreas. He was the personal bodyguard for Salvatore Leone who was the leader of the Leone Crime Family.

Mike followed Salvatore Leone to Las Venturas to oversee the running of the Mafia-owned Caligula's Palace casino.

4) Tony

Tony was a talking parrot (Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

Tony was a very interesting character in GTA San Andreas. Tony was a talking parrot that worked as a companion to Ken Rosenberg. The parrot served as a humorous change in the three missions that it appeared in.

He first appeared when Rosenberg was complaining about his life and that his only friend was Tony.

5) Jimmy Silverman

Jimmy Silverman was a producer and manager (Image via GTAall.com)

Jimmy Silverman was a producer and manager and worked for Blastin' Fools Records in GTA San Andreas. He appeared in the mission Cut Throat Business.

When Madd Dogg and CJ tracked OG Loc and recovered Madd Dogg's rhyme book at the Blastin' Fools Records building in Los Santos, Jimmy threatened to sue OG Loc.

