5 GTA San Andreas characters who only appear once and were never seen again

GTA San Andreas has some of the best characters in the whole GTA series in terms of backstory and relevance to the main story. Every character in GTA San Andreas is carefully thought out and well written.

Whether it be a side character or someone who plays a major role in the game, every character has something unique to them. It makes them memorable to fans even after all these years. Rockstar has done a commendable job in narrating the story of each character.

But some characters in GTA San Andreas only appear once throughout the entire game.

Also read: 5 unexplored areas in GTA San Andreas that most people missed

5 characters appearing only once in GTA San Andreas

#1 - Claude

Claude (Image via NowGamerTube YouTube)

Many players will remember Claude as the protagonist of GTA 3, but he also has appeared as a minor character in GTA San Andreas. Although not much is known about his past, developers have said that he is a wanderer, presumably from the west coast, new to Liberty City, and with no known family.

In GTA San Andreas, Claude owned an abandoned garage in San Fierro and was a prime contender in an illicit racing ring. He raced with CJ and lost after which he handed his garage to CJ and left San Andreas with Catalina, who was CJ's ex-girlfriend.

#2 - Benny

Benny (Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

Benny was a minor character who appears in GTA San Andreas. One of his clients was Millie Perkins, who was likely one of CJ's six girlfriends. Benny appeared during the mission Key to Her Heart as he traveled towards Millie's home.

CJ killed Benny and took his place to get the key card for Caligula's Casino from Millie.

#3 - Freddy

Freddy (Image via GTA Wiki- Fandom)

Freddy was another minor character in GTA San Andreas and a member of the Vagos street gang. He served an imprecise prison sentence with OG Loc. OG Loc claimed that Freddy had disrespected him in prison, which led to Loc chasing Freddy after they got released from prison.

CJ and OG Loc tracked Freddy down and at Freddy's house, which in turn led to Freddy escaping his house on a motorbike. CJ and Loc tracked him down and ultimately killed him. He appeared in the mission OG Loc.

#4 - Jose

Jose was friends with Cesar (Image via GTA Wiki- Fandom)

Jose was also a minor character in GTA San Andreas. He was a member of the Varrios Los Aztecas gang. He was friends with Cesar Vialpando and even tried attacking CJ for insulting Cesar when CJ pushed Cesar for kissing his sister after a lowrider competition.

He was stopped by Cesar himself. Jose later left the place, saying that he was thirsty and was not seen anymore. He appeared in the mission, Cesar Vialpando.

#5 - Alan Crawford

Alan Crawford was Madd Dogg's manager (Image via GTA Wiki- Fandom)

Scipio, aka Alan Crawford, was the manager of the successful rapper Madd Dogg, a minor character in GTA San Andreas.

Jefferey OG Loc Cross, another ambitious rapper, hired CJ to kidnap and kill Alan Crawford to destroy Madd Dogg's career. CJ stole the vehicle and picked up Crawford. After the awards ceremony, CJ drove the car into the nearby bay, jumping out just before the car entered the water.

Also read: 5 pedestrians in GTA San Andreas who have secret dialogues

Edited by suwaidfazal