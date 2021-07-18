GTA San Andreas is a beloved and treasured game. There are not a lot of players who dislike the game and there are some great reasons for that. GTA San Andreas possessed everything that players wanted and more. It is still one of the most active games today and players love delving into the map and finding new things.

Rockstar, the developer behind the successful title, is infamous for planting its open-world maps with Easter eggs. In GTA San Andreas, the developers have also referenced its older titles. In this article, players will learn about the 5 Easter eggs in GTA San Andreas that reference older Rockstar games.

5 GTA San Andreas Easter eggs referencing older Rockstar games

1) Zero's RC shop

Zero, the nerdy, irritating character with insanely tough side missions, is someone whom GTA San Andreas fans will never forget. He was the owner of the Zero RC in San Fierro. If players take the time out and carefully explore the shop, they can find a hidden Easter egg in RC's shop.

Tommy Vercetti and Lance Vance's action figures are neatly kept on display. Both Tommy and Lance were major characters in GTA Vice City.

2) Manhunt

Manhunt is a stealth, horror-survival video game series developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. It is a psychological horror title in which players are forced to engage in a series of snuff films. The game was referenced in GTA San Andreas as an Easter Egg in Zero's RC shop. Players can see mock-up action figures of Cash and Piggsy from Manhunt on the shelves.

3) Max Payne

The Max Payne Easter egg (Image via GTA Fandom)

Rockstar's famous and well-established Max Payne series has also been referenced in GTA San Andreas. For this, players need to visit the small town of Dillimore in Red County.

The Gasso gas station in Dillimore features a bulletproof glass window with a label that says "Max Pane - Bullet Proof Glass," a clear reference to the acclaimed Max Payne series. The glass can even be seen in the cut-scene of the "Tanker Commander" mission when Catalina threatens two shop workers at the gas station with a shotgun.

4) Jesus Saves

Jesus Saves is a save point in GTA 2. It has also made its way into GTA San Andreas but not in the same way as players would expect. There is a Jesus Saves graffiti depicting Our Lady of Guadalupe positioned in the building next to the Barber Shop in Playa del Seville.

The wall opposite the Tattoo Parlor in El Corona, the walls of Misty's bar in Garcia, San Fierro and Ten Green Bottles in Los Santos also bears the same graffiti.

5) Ryder's House

Ryder was one of the main characters in GTA San Andreas. He was a childhood friend of CJ and a member of Grove Street Families as well. He later betrayed CJ and others and joined Big Smoke and Ballas to sell drugs. A GTA Vice City reference inside Ryder's house is the poster of GTA Vice City near the TV.

Edited by Gautham Balaji