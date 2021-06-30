5 restricted areas GTA fans loved to explore

GTA restricted areas play a huge role in reverse psychology. When a GTA player is told not to go anywhere, it only makes them want to do it even more.

For the most part, these non-public areas are meant to be off-limits. Whether it's a police station or a military base, the general population is not allowed there. This also includes the GTA player. Entering them will immediately trigger a wanted rating. They need to be very careful in these areas.

Of course, these restrictions never stop GTA players from getting their guns ready and making their presence known. It can be a challenge to see how long they survive.

Five restricted areas in the GTA series

5) Area 69

Area 69 is arguably one of the most famous restricted areas in the GTA series. During the events of San Andreas, there are several top-secret government projects being worked on.

When a GTA player sets foot in Area 69, they will receive a brutal five-star wanted level. Flying overhead also results in aerial attacks from Hydras and surface-to-air missiles. If the player is quick enough and doesn't get themselves killed, they can steal a combat shotgun, Rhino tank, and Hydra (among others).

Since the Verdant Meadows Airfield is right next to Area 69 , players can drop off the stolen vehicles in those garages. They just need to be careful not to get overrun by FIB vehicles on their way back. Body armor is also recommended.

4) Washington Beach Police Department

Vice City is a corrupt mix of criminals and law enforcement, where GTA players must avoid both. There is a police station at Washington Beach. The players will find themselves here if they are busted in the southern part of the island. However, it's also an accessible interior location.

GTA players can find a hidden package, a police nightstick, and either a grenade or tear gas (depending on the version of the game). Normally, they cannot enter without activating a two-star wanted level. Once they complete the Cop Land mission, they can use the uniform to enter without any trouble.

The station is also featured in another mission (No Escape?), where Tommy Vercetti had to bust out safecracker Cam Jones for an upcoming robbery.

3) Alderney State Correctional Facility

Prisons will certainly have their hands full in the GTA universe. While GTA 4 players never have to worry about Niko Bellic spending his days in a state penitentiary, there are several storyline missions involving the area.

Niko can explore the area, although he has to do so carefully. If he physically annoys the guards or the prisoners, his wanted level will be set off. There is a chapel area with a preacher, along with a recreational yard.

The GTA 4 DLC episode Lost and Damned features this prison as part of its final missions. Johnny Klebitz and the Lost MC must break into the facility to kill the former chapter leader Billy Grey. Unlike Niko, Johnny and Luis Lopez cannot enter the prison unless they want to be chased by cops.

2) Fort Zancudo

Currently, Fort Zancudo is the only military base in the HD universe of GTA. It appears in both GTA 5 and Online, right near Mount Josiah of Blaine County. Military vehicles like Rhinos, Barracks and Intruders often patrol the nearby areas.

GTA players are not allowed entry into this area. Trespassing will result in an instant four-star wanted rating, whether it's on foot or a player carelessly flying overhead. Air traffic control warns players of the consequences of their actions, as heat-seeking missiles will be engaged.

Fort Zancudo is regularly used in GTA Online updates, such as the flight school and various criminal jobs.

1) El Rubio's Compound

Juan Strickler, better known as El Rubio, is a world class narcotrafficker with a private island full of treasure. Despite being heavily guarded, GTA Online players must infiltrate El Rubio's compound to retrieve valuable items.

The Cayo Perico heist involves gathering intel, including entry points and lines of defense at the compound. GTA players are only allowed to access it during scripted mission sequences, which limits exploration.

However, they can use a Manchez Scout to jump over the outer fence on the eastern side. It's certainly better than swimming around the entire island. GTA players have taken issue with Rockstar putting invisible barriers on Cayo Perico. It makes sneaking into the secretive area unnecessarily difficult.

