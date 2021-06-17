5 inaccessible places in GTA San Andreas that players wanted to visit

With so many places and so little time, GTA San Andreas offers a wide variety of locations players wish they could visit.

Compared to previous GTA entries, San Andreas had more interior areas for players to navigate. This includes gyms, bars, restaurants, houses, and clothing stores. However, not every point of interest is accessible by normal means. There are a few areas barely out of reach for one reason or another.

Sandbox games like GTA provide incentives for players to explore the game world. Unfortunately, there are a few restrictions in place. Sometimes a high-luxury casino may catch the attention of a player, yet they cannot enter the establishment. If only GTA players could walk right through those doors and satisfy their curiosity.

5 places in GTA San Andreas players wanted to visit (that were normally inaccessible)

#5 - Liberty City

Saint Mark's Bistro gives GTA players a small glimpse into the snowy landscape of Libery City. However, they cannot explore any further beyond the mission route, as CJ mostly spends his time inside the building. Players can access the hidden interiors universe, but it requires specific cheat devices and super jumps.

GTA players really wanted to explore the entire city, given CJ has spent the last five years there. The winter setting also made the area stand out; snow wouldn't make another return until GTA 5 and Online. It was a striking contrast to the summer heat of Los Santos, with sidewalks a player can fry an egg on.

Liberty City will always be a special place in the hearts of GTA players. It's very likely their first experience was with GTA 3, which makes Saint Mark's Bistro a fun call-back to a previous era. No doubt players would've loved to fully explore the surrounding areas, even if it was only Portland.

#4 - Rusty Brown's Ring Donuts

Suggestive names aside, Rusty Brown's is a popular donut and coffee shop in the GTA universe. Players can often hear advertisements for the brand over the radio. While Rusty Brown's is not accessible in the main game, in-game interiors in San Andreas suggest Rockstar had other plans.

The cut-scene for Burning Desire takes place inside Rusty Brown's. With the use of a mod, players can enter the shop and find that everything is fully modeled. There are also 3D models for donuts on a tray. This is notable, as the likes of Cluckin' Bell and Burger Shot also do the same for their food products.

Unfortunately, CJ is unable to enjoy early morning coffee with his donuts, as Rockstar seemingly got rid of this feature.

#3 - Various casinos in Las Venturas

One of the most memorable aspects of San Andreas is the brightly lit Las Venturas. At this point in the game, CJ is a prolific high-roller living a playboy lifestyle. Naturally, a player might want to spend money on the slots. "Luck Be a Lady Tonight," as Frank Sinatra would sing.

Las Venturas has 14 major casinos on The Strip, yet only three can be entered. A few of them can be used as save points, such as the The Clown's Pocket and Pirates in Men's Pants, but that's about it. There is also the Old Venturas Strip with old-fashioned casinos, yet none of them are named.

Given the cultural diversity of these locations (from Roman-inspired architecture to Egyptian pyramids), it's a shame players cannot further explore the casino floors.

#2 - Diners (only available for dates)

When CJ goes on a date with his girlfriends, he can visit a local restaurant. One such place is Dick Goblin's World of Coq, which offers upper-class food. These places are only available for dates. Otherwise, a player cannot enter the premises without their girlfriend. The interior can be seen during cut-scenes.

While there are plenty of food chains to visit, it would've been nice for GTA players to eat somewhere upscale. CJ is relegated to an unhealthy diet of stale cheeseburgers, greasy pizzas, and the occasional salad.

#1 - Every girlfriend's place

There are several unused interiors for each of CJ's potential girlfriends. During beta development, GTA players could engage in sexual acts within these interiors. Due to heated controversy over the Hot Coffee mod, however, Rockstar removed it entirely. Players can still access it with the hidden interiors universe.

Each of these interior locations look completely different from one another. Millie Perkins uses a rather suggestive dungeon, which can only be seen in Key to Her Heart. Meanwhile, Katie Zhan has a minimalist bedroom with a cream-based color scheme. These would've been accessible in the Hot Coffee mini-game.

Understandably, Rockstar had to take the heat off themselves and get rid of the modifications. Nonetheless, GTA players can still find such distinct interiors within the in-game files for San Andreas.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

