GTA San Andreas Hot Coffee Mod: All you need to know

GTA San Andreas received a lot of backlash upon its release, which led to Rockstar altering some of its content.

The Hot Coffee Mod is an infamous mod that uncovers some of the game's hidden mini-games.

The GTA franchise has never been the one to shy away from controversies, and Rockstar has never curbed their artistic expression even under heavy political fire.

Rockstar Games have come under fire multiple times in the past with concerns to the level of wanton violence in their videogames and some of its explicit content.

Rockstar has constantly defended their games and not altered them even under immense public scrutiny. However, there is one instance where the content was deemed too explicit, even for Rockstar Games, and they swiftly removed it from their game.

The infamous Hot Coffee Mod in GTA: San Andreas

GTA San Andreas gives you the option to go on dates with your girlfriend

GTA games have always been the one to push the boundaries of what can be considered artistic expression in video games. From raging homicidal maniac in Trevor to borderline stereotypical portrayals of characters in the game.

Rockstar has never pulled a punch, except for when they did with some of the content in GTA: San Andreas. The Hot Coffee Mod was born as a result of data-miners discovering hidden content in the game files that was extremely explicit.

GTA: San Andreas originally had explicit mini-games that involved CJs girlfriends and CJ. These mini-games were deemed too controversial and explicit.

This lead to an Adults Only rating by the ERSB in the US. The game was outrightly banned from sale in countries like Australia. Modders eventually found a way to uncover the game files and play the mini-games, and dubbed it as the 'Hot Coffee Mod' for GTA: San Andreas.

For all the criticism Rockstar has received over the years, they haven't caved in to pressure with any of their content. However, this is one rare instance where even Rockstar Games deemed the content too explicit.

