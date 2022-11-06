5 things that make GTA Chinatown Wars a unique title

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Chinatown Wars is a popular game among handheld console gamers. The action-adventure title was first released in 2009 on the Nintendo DS platform before being ported to Sony PlayStation Portable (PSP) in 2009 and to iOS devices in 2010. Android devices received the game in 2014. To date, the game is only available on portable devices.

While it is one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo DS, due to its exclusivity, many streamlined players have not played it, making it an underrated game in the GTA series. The Rockstar Games-published title has many distinguishing features that make it a must-play Grand Theft Auto installment for fans and gamers.

This article discusses five aspects that define Chinatown Wars as the standout title in the series.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 distinct features that define GTA Chinatown Wars' legacy

1) Chinese cultural implementation

As the name suggests, the theme of the GTA Chinatown Wars revolves primarily around Chinese culture and the Chinese mafia. While the plot is set in Liberty City, the majority of the character and story events are based on Chinese demographic groups. Huang Lee, the protagonist, is Chinese himself and a Triad member.

Although the game has other demographics, Huang Lee's adventures are centered primarily around Chinese people. The game's developers skillfully balanced both western and traditional Chinese aspects.

2) Energetic soundtrack

GTA Chinatown Wars has some of the best soundtracks in the series. Beginning with the game's theme song, Chinatown Wars, written and performed by Ghostface Killah and MF Doom, is a banger that instantly energizes the fans. The fusion of Chinese vocal samples and rap music creates a great combination that is lucrative enough to entice players into the game.

The radio stations in the game also provide a diverse range of music genres, varying from electronic to Chinese folk. There were five radio stations on the Nintendo DS version. However, the PlayStation Portable, Android, and iOS versions have 11 radio stations.

The iOS version of the game also includes a custom radio station called Independence FM, where players can listen to their favorite iTunes songs. The inclusion of Chinese music enhances the game's Chinese-themed vibe.

3) Best GTA game on mobile

While many 3D-universe Grand Theft Auto games are available on Android and iOS platforms right now, GTA Chinatown Wars is the best title to play on them. The game was initially designed for handheld consoles, making it suitable to play on mobile devices as well.

The controls are optimized for touchscreen devices, and the top-down approach allows for easy navigation on the map regardless of screen size. The graphics have also been updated to correspond with the vibrant screens of various smartphones.

Despite having a top-down approach like the 2D-universe games, the improved graphics quality provides a near-3D experience.

4) Instant mission restarts

Recent HD universe games include the option to restart failed missions instantly. Although GTA Chinatown Wars is very different from those big titles, Rockstar added an instant restart option to benefit the players.

A major issue with the 2D and 3D-universe Grand Theft Auto games is that players must go all the way around to restart failed missions. This causes consternation among fans of the classic titles, especially when Carl "CJ" Johnson is forced to return to Big Smoke's house after failing to complete the mission Wrong Side of the Tracks in San Andreas.

5) Drug dealing

During the game's initial release, drug dealing missions in GTA titles were the source of major controversies. Rockstar Games was subjected to numerous lawsuits and backlash due to the inclusion of prohibited substances in their games.

However, the game's creators stuck to their guns and included a drug dealing side mission in Chinatown Wars. Players can deal six drugs in-game: heroin, coke, ecstasy, acid, weed, and downers. The game even has a detailed mechanism that affects which areas and gangs are more interested in drug deals.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes