Is GTA Liberty City Stories worth playing on Android?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Liberty City Stories is one of the franchise's most underappreciated titles. Unlike other mainstream GTA games, it was initially released for the PlayStation Portable before being ported to the PlayStation 2 and 3, iOS, and Android devices.

When it comes to storytelling in GTA games, Rockstar Games never fails to impress fans. The developers have expertly crafted a number of games that explain the game's lore, whether through a contemporary narrative, a prequel, or a sequel.

Liberty City Stories is a work of art that tells fans more about Liberty City's lore. With so many other games and platforms available right now, it's understandable to be unsure about investing time in the game. This article will explain why fans should play the game on Android devices.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Complete information on GTA Liberty City Stories - Characters, plots, gameplay, and more

Liberty City Stories is a prequel to the events of Grand Theft Auto 3 and Advance and a sequel to GTA San Andreas. As the title suggests, the story takes place in Liberty City. The game depicts Toni Cipriani as the protagonist and his story of how he tries to restore balance in the underworld prevailing in the city.

The underworld is reigned by mafia families who control the city through corrupt politicians and authorities. Toni Cipriani is also a member of the mafia called the Leone Family, which Salvatore Leone rules.

The plot is set in 1998, three years before GTA 3. Rockstar pays close attention to detail, which is also reflected in the game. Although the general layout of the map is the same as in other Liberty City-based games, as a prequel, it provides an early glimpse of several iconic locations in the city.

Fort Staunton, Porter Tunnel, Callahan Bridge, [email protected] Internet Cafe, and many other structures are shown under construction in the game. This gives players a genuine feeling that the game was a precursor to other events in the city.

The game features many important characters from other games. Toni Cipriani is also a significant character in GTA 3, which perfectly connects both games.

Why gamers should play GTA Liberty City Stories on Andriod?

Grand Theft Auto fans should definitely try Liberty City Stories on their Android devices. Since it is a PlayStation Portable game, it is guaranteed to provide the same in-hand experience on mobile devices.

While the graphics are not as good as in the current HD universe or Definitive Edition games, they are very close to the original version and provide an actual open-world experience.

The game contains a total of 70 story missions. It also features 34 weapons, 84 vehicles, ten in-game radio stations, and over 15 characters to interact with. Numerous side-missions are also available to keep players interested, including races, trash collection missions, remote-controlled helicopter missions, and many more.

The classic 3D-era title costs $6.99 on Google Play and is approximately 2GB in size. It currently has over 100k downloads and over 23k reviews on the platform. The game is a big plus for gamers who want to know everything about the events in Liberty City.

