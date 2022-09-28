Who are the 5 best villains in the GTA franchise and why?

The GTA series is based on crime and its name itself implies theft. Despite having a criminal theme, the games offer compelling plots and well-developed characters.

The protagonists of GTA games are not ideal men according to social norms. However, every protagonist needs an antagonist to make their story worth telling.

Throughout the series, Rockstar has introduced some of the most notorious and memorable villains. Players can recall what they did or which game they were in simply by their names.

This article lists five villains from the Grand Theft Auto franchise who made significant ripples throughout the series.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 villains who had a significant impact on the GTA games

5) Big Smoke

Big Smoke is one of the main characters in GTA San Andreas. The iconic character, who appeared to be friendly at first, betrayed CJ and the Groove Street Family gang from the back. Fans were shocked to learn that Big Smoke was responsible for the majority of the atrocities committed against the Groove Street neighborhood.

Big Smoke joins forces with the rival gang Ballas to gain power, wealth, and glory in the game. He assisted them in the drive-by shooting that killed CJ's mother. While there were clear indications that he was a snitch in the game, fans put too much blind trust in him. Finally, he gets killed by CJ in a fatal shootout.

4) Frank Tenpenny

Police Officer Frank Tenpenny is the main villain in San Andreas. He is also one of the most hated characters in the entire GTA series. His scandalous personality was revealed in the game's very first scene, and players were fierced by his actions towards Carl.

Tenpenny becomes more deceitful as the game progresses, making CJ's life a living misery. He is a power-hungry, corrupt, and pitiless devil who kills his allies without hesitation.

He eventually died after falling from a bridge near Groove Street, which became one of the most celebrated moments in GTA lore.

3) Catalina

Although the previous two characters were masters of mischief and betrayal, Catalina was the lady version of both of them combined. She is a cold-blooded and loud villain who not only betrays but also murders her lovers and peers.

Despite Catalina first appearing in Grand Theft Auto 3, CJ was the first GTA protagonist to be exploited and cheated on by her. She cheats CJ with Calude and moves with him to Liberty City.

Nine years after their relationship, she shot him and left him to die. Catalina eventually died in a horrific helicopter crash, which also fulfills Claude’s mission in the game.

2) Steve Haines

Steve Haines, another member of the legal department, was a corrupt FIB agent in GTA 5. Like Tenpenny, Steve was a crooked and narcissistic federal officer who cared only about his power and position in the agency. He was willing to do anything and go to any lengths to carry out his wishes, which included committing various federal crimes.

All three GTA 5 protagonists were sick of him, especially Michael, who has a complicated relationship with the agency. Torture, kidnapping, assassination, and other crimes were proxy-committed by Steve through them. Players despise him because he tries to be dictatorial to everyone around him.

1) Devin Weston

The richest man in Los Santos and the kingpin of Grand Theft Auto 5, Devin Weston was the game's main antagonist. He is a self-proclaimed “genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist” with numerous contacts and connections.

Though he appeared towards the second half of the story, he completely altered and manipulated the plot. Players were unsure whether his downfall would occur because he was invincible in his position until Franklin chose the third option in the finale. Although he died, one cannot be certain because the game has three endings, in two of which he lives.

