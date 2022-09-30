GTA 3D Universe games ranked according to story length

GTA games have been available for a long time, and the series is divided into two universes, the 3D universe and the HD universe. While the HD games are relatively new and have been replayed numerous times, the 3D games also hold some notable records in gameplay and speedrun.

New players are familiar with the story length and gameplay of recent GTA games , but only OG players remember how thrilling it was to complete the classic 3D universe games. This article ranks all 3D-era GTA games based on the average time it takes to complete them.

Ranking all the GTA 3D universe games according to their story length and speed run records

1) San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, arguably the most well-known game of the 3D period, is a spectacular and ambitious title that serves as the foundation for GTA 5. A typical player needs about 11 hours and 30 minutes to finish this massive game with all of its stories and plot twists.

However, fans have played it numerous times and set some impressive speedrun world records. A player named "Tape 5" completed this game in the shortest time, which is 3h 11m 17s.

2) Vice City Stories

The spin-off serves as GTA Vice City's origin story. Many fans may be unaware of the game as it was originally released for the PlayStation Portable, before being ported to the PS2 and PS3. It takes the second longest time to complete among 3D universe games, at around 6 hours and 30 minutes.

However, in 2021, a player named "Anti" set the fastest speed-run record of 1h 57m 11s to complete the game.

3) Liberty City Stories

Liberty City Stories, the second prequel to GTA 3, serves as the origin story for both Grand Theft Auto 3 and Advanced.

It wa primarily released on the PlayStation Portable and was later ported to consoles. The game usually takes about 5 hours to complete. However, a player named "Guywith" completed it in 2h 41m 47s, setting a world record for speedrun.

4) Vice City

Another popular 3D title, Vice City engages players with retro '80s flashbacks and nostalgia. The storyline and missions are compelling, which makes players return to the game again and again.

A typical player will finish the game in about 5 hours. While it may appear absurd and impossible, a player named PeeBee holds the speedrun record for completing the game in a mere 8 minutes and 10 seconds.

5) Grand Theft Auto 3

The first game in the 3D universe, Grand Theft Auto 3 is considered a cult classic that paved the way for every other game in the series. Despite being a pioneer, it has a relatively short storyline that takes around 4 hours and 30 minutes to complete. The player "Anti" holds the speedrun record, completing the game in just 59 minutes and 49 seconds.

6) GTA Advance

Grand Theft Auto Advance is another game that takes place in Liberty City. Many players are unaware of the game as it was not released on any of the traditional consoles. Instead, it was released on Game Boy Advance and had a top-down view.

The game usually takes about 4 hours to complete. However, "Ethan" finished in 1h 55m 42s.

