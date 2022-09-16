5 mods that make GTA 5 worth replaying in 2022

GTA 5 has one of the most active modding communities. No matter what game you play or what show you watch, you will always find a mod for it. They offer a fresh new experience to the gameplay and lure players back to the title.

The Story Mode itself is a very compelling game as Rockstar Games has put a lot of effort into refining the gameplay. Like a cherry on top, the modding community also shares the same zeal and provides an actual expanded and enhanced experience to the game.

From real landmarks and new weapons to mods that bring GTA Online elements to the single-player mode, this article provides five options that make the game worth replaying in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA 5 mods to lure players back to the game

1) Real California Architecture

This mod brings real-life Los Angeles features and landmarks back into the game. While it does not add any new buildings or places, the names and aesthetics of the existing landmarks get changed to match their real-life counterparts.

Los Santos is a satirical representation of Los Angeles, California. Rockstar changed locations and landmarks according to their style to fit into the game. Developer _Vlad_(Desmond98) from GTA5-Mods has brought the Hollywood sign, US Bank Tower, Santa Monica Pier Sign, and many more back to the game with this mod.

2) Alternative Weapons

Imagine hitting someone with a guitar, Katana or a toilet brush in GTA 5. Modder [email protected] from GTA5-Mods created a mod pack that adds twenty new weapons to the story mode. All of these are melee weapons and can be used to troll NPCs in the game.

Some of the weapons offered in this mod are Captain America's shield, the stun rod from Resident Evil, a traffic sign, a bouquet of roses, a scimitar sword from Skyrim, and more.

3) Realistic Driving V

GTA 5 provides an arcade-like driving mechanism where cars and other vehicles are light and easy to drive. This mod changes that mechanism and provides a realistic driving experience. Created by modder Killatomate from GTA5-Mods, this one recreates the driving physics of the 357 vehicles offered in the game.

Some salient features of this mod are:

Proper tire grip on different surfaces, traction curve, slip angle etc.

Realistic offroad driving in hill climbs, dirt tracks

Real-life performance of the vehicles (acceleration curve, top speed, braking, grip, handling characteristics, wheelspin)

Improvements to motorcycles etc.

While this mod can be applied to most vehicle classes like supercars, sports cars, motorcycles, sedans, etc., heavy trucks, helicopters, planes, and boats are not included in the list.

4) Benny's Original Motor Works in SP

“The Lowrider update comes to Single Player! Benny re-reopens his shop in Los Santos, for you to enjoy! Just come in one of the lowrider-able vehicles and Benny will upgrade it for you!” - Developer I'm Not MentaL

This mod brings the custom auto shop from GTA Online to Story Mode. Players can bring their vehicles and make modifications just like in the multiplayer version.

Being a mod, it supports more vehicles for modification and even provides unique customization options. Car enthusiasts can bring their moded cars to Benny and upgrade for an enhanced driving experience.

5) Thanos (Infinity War & GOTG)

Seeing Mighty Thanos walk the streets of Los Santos with this Infinity Gauntlet will be terrifying as you may turn to dust the next moment. Modder nsh3t from GTA5-Mods has brought a working Mad Titan with this mod.

While Thanos has the gauntlet, he does not necessarily have all the original powers. This mod can be used with the Script Hook V or the Superman script, and Thanos will have the powers of Hulk and Superman based on it.

Players can laser eye the NPCs, blow wind from Thanos’ mouth or pick up and toss vehicles in the game. It is a fun mod to unleash absolute havoc on Los Santos.

