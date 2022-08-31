GTA Online cars based on Toyota Supra

GTA games consist of many parodies and inspirations. Most of the elements in the game are based on real-life objects or circumstances. Cars and vehicles are also no exception. They are modeled after many real-world counterparts.

Among many vehicles, Rockstar Games also took inspiration from the legendary Toyota Supra. It is a widely recognized and popular car that is also a part of pop culture. Understanding their popularity, they brought the vehicle to GTA Online.

With some tweaks and changes, Rockstar released the Supra-inspired vehicles in two models. This article focuses on the cars that are based on the Toyota Supra.

These GTA Online cars took massive inspiration from Toyota Supra

Jester Classic

“Dinka are famous for their hyperbikes and other suicide machines, but their legacy only has one name on it: the Jester Classic.”

— Legendary Motorsport description in GTA Online

The Dinka Jester Classic was the first Supra alteration added to GTA Online. It was added to the game with the After Hours update in July 2018. Available on the Legendary Motorsport website, the Jester costs $790,000 and can be stored in any property or garage as a personal vehicle.

Its design is almost exclusively based on Toyota Supra JZA80 (Mk IV). The Jester Classic is a sports car with a 2-person seating capacity. It can run up to 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h when fully upgraded.

It is powered by a twin-cam Inline-6 engine with a rear-wheel drive layout. The engine features a 5-speed gearbox with good speed, acceleration, and excellent handling.

It is a great car to cruise around urban areas in GTA Online. The firm grip keeps the car under control at sharp turns. The steering is also perfectly tuned to show drifting skills in tight corners. But there is a small understeer problem at higher speeds.

Jester RR

An updated version of the Jester Classic, the Dinka Jester RR is a Sports and Tuners Car featured in GTA Online. It was added to the game with the Los Santos Tuners update in July 2021.

Available on the Legendary Motorsport website, the Jester RR costs $1,970,000 and can be stored in any property or garage as a personal vehicle. Sometimes, it can also be purchased at a trade price of $1,477,500.

Its design is based on the fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB). The Jester RR is a 3-door liftback coupe with a 2-person seating capacity. It can run up to 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h when fully upgraded. It is powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine with a pod air filter on the inlet manifold. It features an 8-speed gearbox with a rear-wheel drive layout.

The car's design is based on the fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB). It features an aerodynamic design with a similar layout to the original Jester and its Classic version. Like the real-life version, it features a long body with a small boot lid in a very elevated shape, like a lip spoiler in GTA Online. It can be customized in any Los Santos Custom Shop or LS Car Meet Mod Shop.

Jester RR has good top speed and acceleration. Its handling is also good, and the steering response is sharp. It can still suffer from oversteering at high speeds if the driver hits a curb in the corner, which makes it spin its wheels massively before gaining speed again.

