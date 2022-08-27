Why GTA Online players should avoid buying the Bombushka

GTA online offers a variety of planes and aircraft to players, and the RM-10 Bombushka is one of them. However, since its release as part of the Smuggler’s Run update in 2017, it has been disappointing.

“There’s no such thing as having too much firepower at your disposal, and here to help you obliterate your adversaries is the mother of all aerial assault vehicles - the RM-10 Bombushka. With seating for six and enough ordnance to flatten a small village, this behemoth is sure to summon a few white flags from your enemies. If front, top, and rear-mounted guns aren’t enough, upgrade your Bombushka in your Hangar Workshop to drop a few additional surprises on your foes like Explosive, Gas, Incendiary, and Cluster bombs. Grab your RM-10 Bombushka today from Warstock Cache & Carry.”

- Rockstar’s Newswire description

This aircraft carries many burdens, from being too costly to having a weak defense. Often, users consider it a liability rather than an asset.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

Five reasons not to buy Bombushka in GTA Online

5) Too costly

The Bombushka costs around $6 million to buy, $4.4 million with the trade price. Such expensive aircraft can give GTA Online grinders a run for their money.

Gamers also need an aircraft hangar to store the plane; the cheapest hangar costs $1.2 million. It will burn a hole in their GTA Online wallets.

4) Poor speed and handling

Besides costing a fortune to buy and fully upgrade, the Bombushka is one of the slowest vehicles in GTA Online. Due to its size and weight, the plane’s speed feels like riding in an NPC vehicle.

Though it can be equipped with JATO thrusters, they are intended only for take-offs and eventually slow down after a few seconds.

The handling is also very problematic, and it has a “tendency” to climb, making it difficult to land. Players can easily hit bridges, towers, and buildings if flown near the city.

3) Huge and easy target

Being one of the biggest aircraft in the game, the Bombushka is an easy target for enemies in GTA Online. They get an easy target zone to hit on or around users.

It can be seen from a distance, and the opponents get plenty of time to prepare for offense or defense against the plane. The slow speed and low mobility also make it an easy target for enemies.

Moreover, despite being huge, it cannot be used to ship cargo as there is no option to open the back of the plane.

2) Requires many users to operate

The Bombushka is a six-person seater plane that requires at least four gamers, including the pilot, to operate. Solo GTA Online players will not be able to utilize much of its functions as it requires three users to operate the turrets.

1) Weak armor

The RM-10 Bombushka is a bomber class aircraft loosely based on the Antonov An-12 from real life (Image via Rockstar Games)

Having one of the weakest armors in the game is the number one reason gamers should avoid buying the Bombushka. Even after fully upgrading the armor, it can only tank two bullets from explosive sniper rifles. The third shot will blow the aircraft like a bomb.

Other than that, it can only tank three heat-seeking rockets. An RPG, a sticky bomb, or a grenade can also blow up the entire aircraft. Being an attack aircraft and having such poor-quality armor is a major bummer.

In conclusion, the RM-10 Bombushka is not a very useful aircraft in GTA Online. It has limited usability, that too under ideal situations. It is best to avoid spending vast amounts of money on factors that do not benefit players.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer