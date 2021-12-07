What makes Armored Kuruma one of the best defensive cars in GTA Online

The Armored Karin Kuruma is well known by GTA Online players. It is highly regarded by the entire community for being one of the most useful armored vehicles in the whole game.

When compared with other vehicles in its range, Armored Kuruma can withstand a record number of bullets for such a small, fast car. This is the main reason that the GTA Online community loves it so much.

This article will discuss whether the Armored Kuruma is not only good for attack, but also defense.

Is the Armored Karuma the best armored car that GTA Online has to offer?

It is thought that the Armored Kuruma might be the best armored car in the entire game. For half a million dollars, players would hope so. If money is not an issue, then GTA Online players can spend hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars more upgrading this vehicle. This would make it even faster and more powerful.

The Armored Kuruma still looks a lot like its original version, the Karin Kuruma. The most noticeable difference is the armored window panels. First off, players love this addition to the car as it stops GTA Online players being shot through the windows. Players always feel safer inside the Armored Kuruma. This is its best defensive element.

The only downside to these armor-plated windows is the fact that players are not able to use any throwable items. However, with enough bullets, GTA Online players can still cause as much damage as if they had grenades to throw. This is to say that players can stop the Armored Kuruma and shoot all of thier enemies without the worry of being blown up, it's that bulletproof.

How much damage can the Armored Kuruma withstand?

Thankfully for GTA Online players, the Armored Kuruma is almost impenetrable to gunfire. The sad fact, however, is that it cannot stand as many missile strikes as the Duke O'Death. Also, when laden down with armor, the Kuruma loses some speed from the original model.

Is Kuruma the best car for defense in GTA Online? When compared to the Duke O'Death, it is really about 50/50. When being shot with guns, the Armored Kuruma is absolutely one of the best defensive cars in the game, even more so than the Duke. But when it comes to rockets and explosives, Duke O'Death takes home the prize.

For these reasons, the Armored Karin Kuruma cannot be the number one armored car in GTA Online, but is easily one of the best defensive cars that GTA Online has to offer.

