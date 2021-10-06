5 throwable items players would love to see in GTA Online

From heavy sniper rifles to golden revolvers, GTA Online has some impressive and unique weapon types.

Many popular weapon variables are included amongst the throwable items in the game. Here are the standard items available in GTA Online, along with their quantities and individual prices:

Tear Gas (x25) - $ 150

Grenades (x25) - $ 250

Pipe Bombs (x10) - $500

Sticky Bombs (x25) - $600

Proximity Mine (x5) - $1,000

Flare (x8 from Merryweather) - $8,000

Molotov Cocktail (Found item x1-8 locations, or Merryweather Ammo Drop) - $,1000

Snowball (introduced in the 2014 festive season, whenever it snows x1 per throw. Only one short season per year)

Throwing weapons in GTA Online

Most players are familiar with all of the throwing weapons online, so what more can they imagine finding in secret locations or at Ammu-Nation stores in the future?

1) Shuriken (aka Ninja Star)

Shiruken - Image via Art Station

Players will remember finding the Katana sword for the first time while playing GTA Vice City. This was the first classic Japanese weapon introduced to the franchise.

What then could be better than seeing a new weapon in the throwable category, such as the Shiruken, also known as the Ninja Star? Stylish, stealthy and deadly with perfect aim, it's certainly one for consideration.

2) Throwing Knifes

Throwing knife options - Image via Sportskeeda.com

GTA Online has always boasted a few knives and stabbing implements in its melee counter at Ammu-Nation, such as bottles, daggers, butterfly knives and machetes, to name but a few.

Players can definitely consider the option of a throwing knife. Like the Shuriken, it can be fast, silent, lightweight, and deadly accurate with enough skilled practice.

3) Spear

Long-range throwing item - Image via Sportskeeda.com

Players would like to see a spear introduced to throwable items, not necessarily in the store but be able to get them from time to time perhaps, or in different locations, such as with the baseball or snowball.

Along those lines, the sporting world of the GTA Online could be expanded as well. Players have already seen tennis courts, swimming pools and golf. Maybe there could be a stadium where players might find, say, a javelin.

4) Darts

No just for fun - Image via Sportskeeda.com

GTA Online fans will remember many a fun game of darts introduced in GTA 4 when Niko and his friends play at a bar. However, there has never been an option to keep hold of those darts in your arsenal.

Many GTA Online players think it could be brilliant if they could steal darts from dartboards and use them as weapons in the throwing category. Who knows how many points players may get for the "bulls-eye".

5) Brick

For windows and heads - Image via Sportkeeda.com

Also Read

A brick is ever-dependable and solid as a rock. Not a completely new idea to long-time GTA fans. Players might remember a mission in GTA 4 where Niko intimidates the laundromat owner by throwing a brick through the window.

Nothing proves a point quite like hurling a brick through a window. Or better yet, if GTA Online players had access to it now, they might use it to smash an enemy's car windshield or simply throw a few off a rooftop and see what happens.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee