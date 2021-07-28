Navy Revolver in GTA Online: All you need to know 

GTA Online can be a lawless online arena of death and players spend a significant amount of their time in the game killing NPCs or other players. To survive in this game, players are expected to build an arsenal of weapons and be able to put up a fight.

Rockstar Games has not shied away from introducing new weapons to the game. With a lot of new guns joining the roster in some of the updates, GTA Online is getting more and more interesting.

Be it realistic gun replicas that are being used in the game or futuristic weapons, GTA Online will always have something to cater to all play styles.

How to get the Navy Revolver in GTA Online

The Navy Revolver is a special gun that was added to GTA Online as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update on December 12, 2019. The Navy Revolver is an unlockable gun and players need to finish the Los Santos Slasher Scavenger hunt to obtain it.

To unlock the Navy Revolver in GTA Online, players need to find 5 clues that are located around the map.

The clues and their locations are as follows:

Clue 1 - 'Can you find me' written on the wall

Location for clue 1 (Image via Youtube @GTA Series Videos)

Clue 2 - Severed hand

Location for clue 2 (Image via Youtube @GTA Series Videos) )

Clue 3 - Bloody Machette

Location for clue 3 (Image via Youtube @GTA Series Videos)

Clue 4 - Bloody handprint

Location for clue 4 (Image via Youtube @GTA Series Videos)

Clue 5 - Van with blood and Machette

The final clue can be found in one of five locations and the map positioning for the locations are given below:

Clue 5 Possibility 1

Location for clue 5 Possibility 1 (Image via Youtube @GTA Series Videos)

Clue 5 Possibility 2

Location for clue 5 Possibility 2 (Image via Youtube @GTA Series Videos)

Clue 5 Possibility 3

Location for clue 5 Possibility 3 (Image via Youtube @GTA Series Videos)

Clue 5 Possibility 4

Location for clue 5 Possibility 4 (Image via Youtube @GTA Series Videos)

Clue 5 Possibility 5

Location for clue 5 Possibility 5 (Image via Youtube @GTA Series Videos)

After finding the van, players will get a message that reads, "I'm sick of you sticking your nose in where it doesn't belong. Now I'm not going to lie... what happens next... wont be nice for you."

What's the next step to get the Navy Revolver in GTA Online?

Players need to head over to Blaine County's Sandy Shore Air Strip and wait for the killer to spawn, which happens between 7:00 pm and 5:00 am. Once the player kills the slasher, they get $50,000 and the Navy Revolver will be available to use.

On the top left corner of the screen there will be a message that reads, "Get 50 kills with the Navy Revolver to earn a GTA $ reward and unlock an exclusive weapon in Red Dead Online." Once a player gets 50 kills with headshots in GTA Online, they will get $200,000.

Edited by Siddharth Satish