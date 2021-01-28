The 2018 Arena War update in GTA Online was one of the most popular additions to the game and remained a fan-favorite. This vehicular deathmatch pits players against one another in a chaotic battle filled with gasoline, guns, and big missiles.

Arena War is broadcasted from the Maze Bank Arena in a variety of different setups. Players will want to get an Arena War Workshop as quickly as possible to upgrade and customize Arena vehicles in GTA Online.

However, the use of the Workshop isn't just restricted to the Arena War, as it can be used in GTA Online's Freemode and a bunch of other missions.

Players can take standard vehicles from GTA Online and upgrade and customize them in the Arena War Workshop to use their more powerful variant. From that point, players can choose to take their Arena War vehicles, cause havoc in Freemode or use them to complete Missions and Heists.

Is the Arena War Workshop worth investing in GTA Online?

However, buying an Arena War Workshop and the different customizations and variants available for the vehicles will be no cheap task. The Workshop will set the player back by at least $995,000 and goes up to about $4,365,000 with added customization options.

Vehicles such as the Deathbike and the Arena War variants for ZR380, Imperator, and the Scarab are mighty ones in GTA Online. Therefore, it makes sense to have them around.

However, at the end of the day, Arena War doesn't pay all that much and is purely an indulgent game activity. From each Arena War deathmatch, the player stands a chance to win the usual payout close to an Adversary Mode or other similar game modes.

The Arena War is fun but doesn't pay too much.

The real money in GTA Online lies in the various businesses such as Vehicle Cargo, MC Businesses, and the sort. The Arena War Workshop is, by all means, a costly indulgence.

However, what would GTA Online be without a touch of excess and mindless spending? The Workshop and Arena War makes sense for players to invest solely if they enjoy the vehicular carnage that ensues in each match.

Moreover, if the player really has the money to throw around and wants to get their hands on expensive and ridiculous monstrous vehicles such as the Scarab and the Brutus, then they should go ahead and buy one ASAP.

Therefore, an Arena War Workshop should be towards the end of the player's bucket-list of GTA Online necessities. Here are some pointers as to why an Arena Workshop is ultimately fun to have around in the game:

1) Powerful Vehicles

The Arena War variants of standard vehicles essentially turn them into battle-ready machines of war capable of massive destruction. Not only that, but they tend to have great armor plating, making for an extremely durable vehicle.

Even the fastest bike in the game, the Deathbike, can only be obtained through the Arena War Workshop. Therefore, if it's powerful vehicles one is looking for in GTA Online and doesn't mind spending north of a million bucks for it, then this should be a no-brainer.

2) The Arena War is quite fun

The Arena War game mode itself can be the sole factor why one chooses to buy the Workshop. Whether it is playing with friends and crew or inviting other players to Arena War, the game mode is rarely dull and makes for enjoyable minute-to-minute gameplay.

The key to success in Arena War is to own a Workshop to upgrade the vehicles and outgun and outsmart the opposition with ease. It might not be the highest-paying job in GTA Online, but it is certainly amongst the most fun.