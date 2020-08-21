GTA Online: 5 fastest bikes in August 2020

There are not a lot of games that can be compared to the amount of content GTA Online has to offer. Although Rockstar Games has come under fire sometimes by the community with regards to GTA Online, none of the criticism is lobbed at the game itself.

As has been the case with games in the GTA franchise, at the heart of the game are the vehicles, ranging from swanky luxury cars to the slowest tugboat and everything in between.

Bikes are arguably one of the most popular forms of transportation. Some players simply love the joy of tearing down Los Santos on their favourite bikes. These are the fastest ones in GTA Online.

Five fastest bikes in GTA Online as of August 2020

5) Shitzu Hakuchou

Shitzu Hakuchou (image credits: gtawiki fandom)

Price: $82,000

Top Speed: 134.00 mph (215.65 km/h)

Website: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

"This super-fast sports bike can take you from zero to permanent vegetative state in under two and a half seconds. It's not a question of if this bike will kill you, but when, so pay up, and live dangerously."

―Southern San Andreas Super Autos description

4) Pegassi Bati 801

(image credits: GTA wiki fandom)

Price: $15,000

Top Speed: 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h)

Website: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

"Just in case the Bati 801 wasn't fast enough, the Bati 801RR ups the deathtrap factor with a whopping 197BHP and a top speed of 210mph."

―Southern San Andreas Super Autos description

3) Nagasaki BF400

(image credits: GTA wiki fandom)

Price: $95,000

Top Speed: 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h)

Website: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

"When the history books are written, the BF400 will be seen as our age's greatest expression of the pioneer spirit. No other advance in off-road engineering has brought us this close to our forefathers' dreams of a land where no area of pristine wilderness is safe from noise, smoke, gas and discarded bottles of Pisswasser. Welcome to the brave new world."

―Southern San Andreas Super Autos description

2) Pegassi Oppressor

(image credits: GTA wiki fandom)

Price: $3,524,500/ $2,650,000 (Trade price)

Top Speed: 140.00 mph (225.31 km/h)

Website: Arena Warstock Cache and Carry

"There are two kinds of people in the point one percent. There's the balding stock analyst with pituitary issues, staring out the window of his comfortable private jet on the approach into LSIA. And there's the guy mooning him as he screams past on a rocket-powered hyperbike with extendable wings and a front-mounted machine gun. The only question is, which side of the glass do you want to be on?"

―Warstock Cache & Carry description

1) Apocalypse Deathbike

(image credits: gtawiki fandom)

Price: $1,269,000 (Converting the Gargoyle to a Deathbike)

Top Speed: 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h)

Website: Arena Workshop (Conversion of the Gargoyle into a variant of the Deathbike in the Arena Workshop)

"Angel of Death meets open sewer."

―Arena War description.