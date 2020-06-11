Best Arena War vehicles in GTA 5

The Arena War update is one of the most exciting game mode additions to GTA: Online.

Let's take a look at are some of the best cars available in Arena War, that can also be used in other game modes.

Arena War Vehicles in GTA: Online

The Arena War update in GTA: Online is one of the most fun additions to the game, adding a game mode as well as a whole set of new vehicles.

The Arena War update allows you to live your Mad Max fantasies of getting behind the wheel of a V8 powered death machine equipped with blades and machine guns.

Arena War is a live deathmatch broadcasted from the Maze Bank Arena that revels in its chaotic vehicular warfare. One of the best parts of the Arena War vehicles is that they can be used outside the Arena War game mode as well.

Here we take a look at the best vehicles available in Arena War:

Best Vehicles in Arena War Update, GTA: Online

4) Sasquatch

Sasquatch in Arena War Imperator in GTA: Online

Sasquatch is the perfect example of a death machine, capable of crushing opponents with ease. It is a quintessential monster truck in Arena War and has one of the best weapons in the game: dual grenade launchers.

Sasquatch is also fitted with bulletproof windows in the Apocalypse variant, which is a handy tool to have in GTA: Online.

3) Imperator

The Imperator in GTA: Online

For those players who happen to love the Mad Max franchise, the Imperator is a must-have. Looking extremely similar to Max Rockatansy's V8 Interceptor, the Imperator in GTA: Online is an absolute joy to drive and destroy opponents with.

It is fitted with dual machine guns on the front and a useful mortar at the back that can help shake the pursuers.

The Imperator has a great balance of looks, speed and deadline. It is one of the best vehicles in GTA: Online.

2) Gargoyle Deathbike

Gargoyle Deathbike in GTA: Online

It is by far, the fastest vehicle in Arena War, and in GTA: Online. The bike is fitted with a shield on the back, that protects you from any bullets coming from behind.

Due to its small size, it is an extremely tricky target to hit, and players can easily evade larger targets that cannot match its speed. However, the bike is vulnerable to mines, and other explosive weapons.

1) The ZR380

The ZR380 in Arena War

It is the second-fastest vehicle in Arena War, and because it is a sports car, it has extremely great handling. It has excellent bullet protection from the front and the sides as well.

ZR380 also has better armour protection than the Deathbike and can take multiple RPGs before it explodes. The ZR380 is an extremely great choice for a vehicle in Arena War and other game modes as well.