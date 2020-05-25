GTA 5: Full list of Freemode Challenges

Freemode in GTA Online is a great way to earn more RP and cash

GTA 5 offers so many game modes to its userbase that you could be forgiven if you lose count of them all and forget that Freemode itself offers so many challenges.

Freemode in GTA Online essentially allows 60 players on a single server to roam freely through Los Santos while shooting up a storm or to admire the scenery on Mount Chiliad, among many other things that are possible in the expansive game world.

What are Freemode Challenges?

Freemode Challenges in GTA Online

As the name implies, Freemode challenges are challenges that pop up in GTA Online from time to time, offering players RP and Cash bonuses upon completion. An individual must compete with other players on the same server and get on top of the leaderboard for extra points.

Here is a list of the Freemode Challenges available right now, with more set to be added in the future if Rockstar chooses to release more content to GTA: Online.

Full List of Freemode Challenges in GTA Online: