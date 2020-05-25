GTA 5: Full list of Freemode Challenges
- GTA Online is rich with game modes that offer lots of challenges for RP and Cash.
- We take a look at the full list of Freemode Challenges currently available in the game.
GTA 5 offers so many game modes to its userbase that you could be forgiven if you lose count of them all and forget that Freemode itself offers so many challenges.
Freemode in GTA Online essentially allows 60 players on a single server to roam freely through Los Santos while shooting up a storm or to admire the scenery on Mount Chiliad, among many other things that are possible in the expansive game world.
What are Freemode Challenges?
As the name implies, Freemode challenges are challenges that pop up in GTA Online from time to time, offering players RP and Cash bonuses upon completion. An individual must compete with other players on the same server and get on top of the leaderboard for extra points.
Here is a list of the Freemode Challenges available right now, with more set to be added in the future if Rockstar chooses to release more content to GTA: Online.
Full List of Freemode Challenges in GTA Online:
- Driveby Challenge- Achieve the highest number of driveby kills on players.
- Headshot Kills Challenge- Achieve the highest number of headshot kills on players.
- Most Bridges/ Fly Under Bridges Challenge- Fly under the most bridges in the time limit.
- Sniper Kills Challenge- Achieve the highest number of sniper rifle kills on players.
- Highest Speed Challenge- Achieve the highest speed in a land vehicle.
- Longest Flying Inverted Challenge- Fly Upside-down near the ground for the longest distance.
- Longest Bail Challenge- Travel the furthest distance when bailing from a land vehicle.
- Longest Fall Survived Challenge- Fall the longest distance without dying.
- Longest Freefall Challenge- Fall the longest distance with a parachute before opening it.
- Longest Jump Challenge- Perform the longest jump in a land vehicle.
- Reverse Driving Challenge- Reverse the longest distance without crashing.
- Longest Stoppie Challenge- Perform the longest stoppie on a motorcycle.
- Longest Wheelie Challenge- Perform the longest wheelie on a motorcycle.
- Low Flying Challenge- Fly low to the ground for the longest distance.
- Lowest Parachute Challenge- Open your parachute closest to the ground while freefalling.
- Melee Challenge- Achieve the highest number of melee kills on players.
- Near Misses Challenge- Perform the most near misses with other vehicles in a land vehicle without crashing.
- No Crashes Challenge- Drive the furthest distance in a land vehicle without crashing.
- Vehicles Stolen Challenge- Steal the most vehicles.