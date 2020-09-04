GTA Online: 5 of the best guns in the game

GTA Online is filled with lobbies of players looking to cause the most amount of havoc in the shortest time possible. From flying bikes that can shoot missiles to satellite-guided explosive rounds, there are a lot of guns in GTA Online.

Rockstar leaves no room for complaint when it comes to the guns in the game, as there are simply far too many for the player to get bored. From straight-to-business standard ARs to unnecessarily huge shotguns, there is something for everyone in GTA Online.

While the effectiveness of each loadout depends solely on the player's style, some guns are simply the best in their class. Here we take a look at some of the best weapons in GTA Online.

5 of the best guns in GTA Online

5) Pistol: AP Pistol

The AP Pistol is unanimously considered to be the best sidearm in the game as it can let players unload a tonne of rounds reasonably quickly. The lack of any significant recoil also makes it perfect to put some lead downrange while also being on the move.

The AP Pistol is an absolute nightmare when in close-range, and packs a serious punch too.

4) Assault Rifle: Special Carbine

Simple, but effective, the Special Carbine is the most commonly used AR in the game and understandably so. Upgrades or no upgrades, the Special Carbine, is a formidable weapon.

With a decent range and a reliable stopping power, the Special Carbine is the perfect beginner AR, but also one that is the veteran's choice as well. The Special Carbine is always a logical investment when looking for guns to buy off the rack in GTA Online.

3) Machine Guns: Combat MG MKIII

The gun that has terrified lobbies for years at this point, the Combat MG MKIII is a terrifying beast of a gun. With an absolutely staggering clip size, the player has no problem missing a couple of shots, as there are a couple hundred more left in the belt.

The gun is best for players looking to cause havoc in GTA Online while not worrying about accuracy or being economical with their weapons. The Combat MG MKIII is the best pick for players who simply want to blow things up.

4) Sniper: Heavy Sniper

"Far away, yet always intimate: if you're looking for a secure foundation for that long-distance relationship, this is it."

―Weapon Workshop and Social Club description

The gun is deeply despised by the player at the wrong end of the shot. The damage it does is absolutely ungodly, and the range is merely cheating at this point.

Having a Heavy Sniper in your loadout is an absolute must in Freemode, where 20 people are ready to snipe you from afar.

5) Shotgun: Assault Shotgun

"Fully automatic shotgun with 8 round magazine and high rate of fire."

―Grand Theft Auto V description on Ammu-Nation and Social Club

In most video games, a shotgun carries with itself a certain trade-off. Players often end up sacrificing a high rate of fire for massive damage. However, that is not the case in GTA Online.

The Assault Shotgun is just a nightmare for anyone in close proximity, as it does not have a pump-action, but fires off rounds automatically.