GTA Online might have its own set of flaws and minor drawbacks, but it has rarely ever put a foot wrong with regards to content and the large number of weapons on offer.

Each trip to Ammu-Nation is likely to color the player thoroughly impressed, given the number of guns, blades, and all sorts of oddities on display.

However, fans of older GTA games such as Vice City sorely missed having a traditional Katana around to hack enemies in half or stab right through. The Katana has been present in GTA Vice City and San Andreas and was a fairly beloved part of the player's arsenal in the game.

While GTA Online has a ton of cool weaponry, a large blade like the Katana is missing from the roster. Players are able to bring the weapon to the game using mods, but the online community now wants to petition for its addition to the popular online multiplayer.

GTA Online community petition for the addition of Katana as melee weapon

This has elicited all sorts of reactions from the GTA Online community, including a ton of nostalgia for older games in the franchise as well as other games.

Games such as Saints Row have been known to include oddly-shaped melee weapons that are equal parts gross as they are hilarious.

GTA Online has had its fair share of weird melee weapons that have become massively popular, such as the Pool Cue being the primary instrument of war between the Alien factions of Purple and Green.

While the idea of the petition has received mostly positive feedback, other players also had legitimate concerns as to the weapon having no unique animations. This is justified as the weapon having the same animation as a baseball would defeat the purpose of having a new weapon in the game.

Whether this picks up momentum and turns into an actual petition that is noticed by Rockstar still remains to be seen. Regardless of whether it succeeds in getting Rockstar's attention, the idea of a weapon as iconic and steeped in history as the Katana is quite interesting by itself.