Which is the best car for drifting in GTA Online?

While drifting around a corner might not be the fastest way around one in GTA Online, it can get you a lot of style points as it is a supremely cool thing to do.

Ever since the days of Initial D and Western movies like Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, gamers have had a fascination with cars that can drift.

What drifting essentially means is letting the rear of the car loose and oversteering around a corner without crashing into anything. While similar to a powerslide, the point of a drift is to extend the length of the slide without losing much momentum.

Naturally, GTA Online has a number of cars suited to players' drifting needs, and some are better than others in that regard. While technically, almost any car in GTA can be used for drifting, there are some designed with only that in mind, and thus, are that much better to handle.

The best car for drifting in GTA Online

Drifting properly in GTA Online without losing control of the car takes a lot of practice and is mostly a matter of intuition. The car controls in GTA Online are quite good and make for a pretty solid arcade racing experience.

There are some customizations that players might need to do before they start drifting in GTA Online. While they are not 100 percent necessary, they can improve the experience of drifting by quite a lot.

Customizations suggested:

Lvl 4 Engine

Turbo

Sport/Competition Suspension

Full Transmission

Muscle/SUV Wheels

No Spoiler

No Armor

No Bulletproof Tires

There are many drift cars to pick from in the game, such as the Banshee 900R or the Rapid GT. However, if the player is only starting out on their drift journey in GTA Online, one of the best cars to learn to drift with is the Karin Futo.

While many might recognize the design of the car as it pulls a major Initial D vibe, and it certainly lives up to its inspiration with its drifting skills. The car is relatively cheap in GTA Online and can drift for days.

It is one of the best cars for drifting and will help ease the player into it. Once the player has a decent-enough idea of what works, they can jump to some more challenging cars, such as the Banshee 900R.